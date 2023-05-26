Elected officials and water experts in Mohave and La Paz counties are optimistic about the recently announced agreement between Arizona, California and Nevada to reduce water use over the next three years. Not only does the agreement represent the states’ willingness to tackle the region’s water challenges together, it also replaces a couple previous proposals that could have had truly catastrophic consequences for Arizona’s river communities.
The agreement, announced jointly on Monday by governors Katie Hobbs of Arizona, Gavin Newsom of California, and Joe Lombardo of Nevada, would conserve an additional 3 million acre feet of water use on the Lower Colorado River on top of the reductions already in place under the 2007 operating guidelines and the 2019 Drought Contingency Plan– with at least half of those 3 million acre feet being cut in 2024.
“We are proud of the three basin states coming together to make this historic move that helps to protect the integrity of the system,” said Lake Havasu City Mayor Cal Sheehy. “We look forward to working with our partners as we continue the conversation about drought in the Southwest.”
Holly Irwin, Chair of the La Paz County Board of Supervisors, also said she believes that the agreement is positive news. But it certainly won’t be the end of water conversations or conflicts as a result of the on-going, decades-long drought.
“It is my understanding that this is at least a step in the right direction of what we need to be doing, but we are going to have to readdress it in 2026,” she said. “But any conservation measures and agreements we can work out with our neighboring states, and the willingness to work together I think is definitely a positive. You are only going to create solutions if you can get the people at the table to make educated decisions on the real problem, instead of just ignoring it.”
Chip Sherrill, Chair of the Mohave Valley Irrigation & Drainage District said the fact that California is going to participate in the conservation programs is good news in and of itself.
“That will help immensely,” he said.
The agreement still has to make its way through the Bureau of Reclamation’s public review process before it becomes official. But the plan has already replaced BoR’s Draft Environmental Impact Study that proposed three alternatives – two of which could have left Arizona river communities without any water. Sheehy, Irwin, Mohave County Water Authority General Counsel Jamie Kelly, and Havasu’s retired Water Resources Coordinator Doyle Wilson all agreed that the new proposal is much better than any of the BoR’s alternatives.
Kelly called it “a step back from the ledge.”
Wilson said the first alternative in BoR’s study would have strictly followed the priority system, and said there was language in the study that stated fourth priority water rights – like the ones held by Lake Havasu City and Bullhead City – would drop all the way to zero before higher priority water contracts such as California’s would be impacted. He said the second alternative would have shared the water cuts more evenly, but it also completely ignored the priority system. A third option in BoR’s analysis was to do nothing, which nearly everyone agrees isn’t an option at this point.
“They knew litigation could have been imminent if they went either way on this. So they threw that out there and I think used it to help bring the states together and finally bring California to the table,” Wilson said. “This agreement is spread across the board, which is fine. California is going to take a lot of the cut – 1.6 million acre feet out of 3 million is pretty significant. Of course, Arizona will take the bulk of the rest of the cuts along with a little bit from Nevada and Mexico.”
Wilson said he believes that the agreement represents a good compromise for now, but noted that it will only get us through the next three years, when Reclamations’ current operating guidelines are set to expire.
“It is a good compromise for now, until we get to the 2026 mark and reset the management clock,” Wilson said. “Maybe we will come up with something completely different in the next interim session we have. But for now, this is what is going to cover the next three years. But the devil is in the details, and we just don’t know what those are yet.”
Bullhead City public information officer Mackenzie Covert said Bullhead hasn’t formed a specific opinion about the announcement yet, specifically because there are still so many open questions that need to be answered.
“From our perspective, there is nothing set in stone yet. So we don’t have an opinion on it,” he said. “We are not going to have an opinion on it until there is something to have an opinion on, and the agreements are firm. An agreement to come to an agreement, isn’t really an agreement. But I can tell you that we will continue to advocate for our water needs, and our residents water needs. We are monitoring, we are watching closely.”
Hobbs said in a press conference on Thursday that all of the water cuts in the agreement will be achieved voluntarily, and that “No Arizonan will be forced to reduce their water use.” According to media reports, the federal government has pledged about $1.2 billion in compensation for water users who reduce their use.
Kelly said the voluntary compensation approach is generally geared towards agricultural water users – such as a farmer being paid to fallow their fields.
“They are the large users of water that have the ability to control how much water they use,” Kelly said. “It is very difficult for a city to reduce its use when that use is by the residents.”
She said users who are compensated must enter into a contract with the federal government that lays out the obligation and amount that the government will pay, and the obligation of the water contract holder to not use the water. Kelly said those are called System Conservation Agreements, and she said she expects the public will begin to learn exactly where the water savings will be coming from in Arizona as those agreements are signed and announced.
Sherrill said the Mohave VIDD has already been participating in similar programs for the last few years. The Mohave Valley IDD includes both residential and agricultural users, but Sherrill said all of the farmers who qualify have been contributing to conservation efforts by leaving some of their fields fallowed. He said the district has increased those efforts over time and currently leaves about 50% of its farmland fallowed in exchange for payment from the Bureau of Reclamation.
He said in recent years they have saved 9,600 acre feet of water per year – based on consumptive use – of their allocation of 41,000 acre feet.
“That puts the water behind the dam, and it is not to be released for anything,” Sherrill said. “It is conservation water that has to be put behind the dam and held.”
Sherrill said it’s still a little bit early to say exactly how the recent announcement will impact the district. He said they haven’t even received their contract for 2023 yet. But he said he expects the district to have similar water conservation efforts again this year.
“We have a meeting coming up on June 7 to talk about it and make sure everyone is on board. But without a contract you really can’t decide anything. We are set and ready, and we have the fields fallowed but we don’t have any money or contract. But the Bureau has worked with us really well in the past.”
Meeting with Gov. Hobbs
On Thursday Hobbs held a meeting with local government representatives to talk about water, in light of Monday’s announcement. Both Sheehy and Irwin attended the meeting in Phoenix.
“One of my biggest takeaways was that Gov. Hobbs is aware of the situation and is focused on it,” Sheehy said. “It’s reassuring that we have a partner in the Governor’s Office to help us address these critical issues going forward.”
Sheehy said the meeting also provided an opportunity for Havasu and other river communities to reiterate their priorities as these water conversations continue in the years ahead.
“We want to make sure there is open dialogue and an open door policy where all users have a seat at the table, to stop water transfers off of the main stem of the river, and different policy changes when it comes to water,” Sheehy said.
For Irwin, preventing future water transfers such as the recent transfer from a Cibola farm to the Town of Queen Creek that received unanimous opposition from communities along the Colorado River, continues to be the top priority moving forward.
“We cannot continue to entertain any ideas of any transfers off the river, like we have seen with the Town of Queen Creek,” Irwin said. “We are in a drought. It never should have happened in the first place. We need to really conserve the water we have for the river communities, because we all deserve to develop as well. We are just going to keep fighting to keep our water where it needs to be, and that is on the river.”
