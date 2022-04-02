A bill that would ensure Colorado River water rights currently designated for use along the river stay along the river continues to move through the senate.
Rep. Tim Dunn’s (R-Yuma) bill – HB2389 – was deemed “proper for consideration” by the Senate Rules Committee on Thursday. Then both Senate Democrats and Senate Republicans held caucuses to discuss the bills later in the day. The bill was previously given a recommendation by the Senate Natural Resources, Energy and Water Committee with a 7-2 vote on March 9.
The next step for the fourth-priority water rights bill is to head to the floor of the Senate for a full debate and vote. No date has been set yet.
Although the bill is officially one of Dunn’s, the idea to stipulate that a contract holder of fourth-priority Colorado River water designated for use along the Colorado River may not be transferred for off-river use is one Rep. Regina Cobb (R-Kingman) has been championing for the past several years.
Colorado River water rights are separated into six tiers, with fourth priority rights among the first to be cut when shortages are announced. Many cities and towns along the river, including Lake Havasu City, have fourth priority water, as does the Mohave County Water Authority, many private farm companies, and other entities.
Cobb has introduced bills with similar language in each of the last three legislative sessions – including this year – but Cobb’s past efforts have never been considered by the legislature due to House NREW Chair Gail Griffin’s (R-District 14) refusal to hold a hearing in her committee each year.
Cobb’s fourth priority water rights bill this year, HB2512, was once again ignored by Griffin’s committee in 2022. But Dunn agreed to help Cobb go around the House NREW Committee this year by amending HB2389, which had already been passed in the House, by removing the entire text of his original bill and replacing it with Cobb’s bill almost verbatim – a process known as a strike everything amendment.
The only difference between Dunn’s amended bill and the one Cobb introduced earlier in the 2022 legislative session is that Dunn’s bill specifies that it would not apply to the proposed transfer of 2,033.1 acre feet of river water from a farm in the Cibola area of La Paz County owned by GSC Farms to Queen Creek that is currently being considered by the Bureau of Reclamation.
If the bill is passed by the State Senate, it would still have to go back to the House for another floor vote to consider the amendment made in the Senate.
