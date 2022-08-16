Lake Havasu City water officials were not surprised by Tuesday’s Bureau of Reclamation announcement that Arizona and other states would face more water cuts, but say it is too early to know how it will affect the local community.
According to Doyle Wilson, Lake Havasu City water resources coordinator, every month the Bureau of Reclamation releases a report with basin water level projections that go 24 months out. Wilson says the Bureau uses its August report to determine if shortages are going to occur and how deep they will be.
Based on this month’s report, which shows Lake Mead’s levels dipping to 1,042 feet in January 2023, Wilson says Arizona and other states are entering the Drought Contingency Plan’s second tier of restrictions, reeducations and shortages on Colorado River water.
On top of the cuts that come with entering stage two, Wilson says the Department of the Interior is also asking states to cut an additional 2 to 4 million acre feet of water in 2023.
Wilson says it will be a few months before it is known how these new cuts will affect Lake Havasu.
According to Wilson, Arizona river communities are allotted 162,000 acre feet of Colorado River water a year and last year those communities’ water uses were well below that number.
“Last year it was much less than that and therefore our entitlement—the amount of water we could get—was not touched because it didn’t need to be,” Wilson said.
Wilson say we will have a better understanding of how these new restrictions will affect the local community when staff with the Bureau of Reclamation come for their annual visit in October.
Lake Havasu City mayor Cal Sheehy says Tuesday’s announcement was expected and that the city plans to continue working with regional coalitions and water leaders to find the best solutions for water scarcity.
“Our goal remains to protect our water entitlements for Lake Havasu City’s water future but all while meeting the overarching goal of all the basin states to protect the river,” Sheehy said.
Sheehy points out that Lake Havasu City actually uses less water today than it did in the 1990s despite the population growth.
“The partnership we have with the municipality and the citizens is very beneficial,” Sheehy said.
In the next two months, Sheehy says the council is planning to have a discussion about the city’s water conservation plan and make necessary adjustments.
Looking at the Bureau of Reclamation’s project number for January of 2024, Wilson says Lake Mead is projected to be at a level that would trigger stage three of the drought contingency plan. The chance of avoiding getting to that level, Wilson says, all depends on how this winter is in the west.
“We’ve had a great monsoon season—better than average years so far—but that doesn’t do anything for our water supply,” Wilson said. “It is all about snow up in the Rocky Mountains.”
Colorado River Indian Tribes
Following the Bureau of Reclamation’s announcement on Tuesday, the Colorado River Indian Tribes issued a press release reiterating that everyone needs to work together to protect the river, while detailing their own conservation plans.
“We recognize that the decades-long drought has reduced the water availability for all of us in the basin,” Chairwoman Amelia Flores said. “We continue to conserve water and develop ways to use less water as we adjust to higher temperatures, more wind and less precipitation. Our ancestors lived through droughts and floods before the settlers arrived and built the dams on the Colorado River. We are a resilient people at CRIT and bring this attitude to the way we live and to our efforts to protect the life of the River that is our namesake.”
CRIT has fallowed portions of its farmland since 2016 to help keep water in the system. The release says that has contributed more than 200,000 acre feet left in Lake Mead over the past eight years. The release says CRIT has provided Arizona and the Bureau of Reclamation with its fallowing plan for 2023, and the Tribes it is working on a multiyear farming and fallowing plan that includes additional conservation measures starting in 2023 and continuing into the future.
In the release, CRIT thanked Sen. Kyrsten Sinema for her efforts to obtain $4 billion to combat the drought in the Inflation Reduction Act, U.S. Rep. Raul Grijalva (Arizona District 3) for helping pass the CRIT Water Resiliency Act in the House which would allow CRIT to lease some of its water allocation for off-reservation use, and Sen. Mark Kelly for pushing to pass the legislation in the U.S. Senate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.