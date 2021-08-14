Because of a surge in the spread of the Delta Variant of covid-19, the Colorado River Indian Tribes is re-implementing a reservation-wide requirement to wear face masks while in public indoor settings.
Effective immediately, face coverings are required for everyone on the Colorado River Indian Reservation, whether or not fully vaccinated, in any indoor location outside of one’s home. The mandate extends to customers and employees at all indoor businesses located within the CRIT Reservation.
Businesses on the CRIT reservation include all the stores in the Moovalya Plaza Shopping Center (Safeway, Dollar General, CVS), Walmart, and the Running Man Fuels locations.
There are exceptions for children two and under and those with specific medical conditions. The complete resolution is copied at the end of this statement. Face coverings are not required outdoors except when attending crowded outdoor events.
CRIT Tribal Council Chairwoman Amelia Flores said, “As we strive to protect our community, we must never become complacent or let our guard down. Everyone needs to do their part to slow the spread of the Delta Variant. Lives are at stake, especially the lives of our elders.”
A resolution to reinstate CRIT’s mask mandate was approved by the Tribal Council on August 9, 2021.
