The Colorado River water shortage is finally here, but Lake Havasu City residents have little to fear – at least in 2022.
The Bureau of Reclamation’s announcement that Lake Mead’s current elevation is 1,065.85 feet above sea level, officially triggers the first ever shortage declaration for the Lower Colorado River. According to Havasu’s 2020 Water Conservation Plan, in a Tier 1 shortage Lake Havasu City’s Colorado River entitlement of 28,581 acre feet of water would be reduced by an estimated 5,145 acre feet leaving about 23,400 acre feet of water available for the city to use in 2022.
“It is important that the residents know that a Tier 1 shortage will have minimal impact on the community,” said Assistant to the City Manager Anthony Kozlowski. “We are just continuing to do what we do best in conserving water and being good stewards as a river community that has done a good job of conserving water prior to the Tier 1 shortage. And we will look to continue to implement water conservation efforts that will help in doing our part in minimizing the impacts as we move forward.”
Although the cuts represent about 18% of Havasu’s total allocation – which matches the 18% of cuts to Arizona’s allocation as a while – those cuts are not expected to have a dire effect for Havasu residents and businesses – at least not next year. According to the most recent numbers available in the 2020 Water Conservation Plan, Lake Havasu City diverted between 11,500 and 12,550 acre feet of Colorado River water from 2015 through 2018. That means even with the shortage Lake Havasu City should have enough water available for all users for the time being.
Additionally, Lake Havasu itself enjoys some special protections that ensure that the lake’s water level will not fluctuate much unless water shortages become considerably more drastic. Kristen Johnson, the Colorado River manager for the Arizona Department of Water Resources told Today’s News-Herald in July that Havasu’s water level is always kept between 445 and 449 feet above sea level to provide a consistent water service for the Metropolitan Water District’s Whitsett Intake Pumping Plant.
The Central Arizona Project also takes advantage of Lake Havasu’s consistent surface with its Mark Wilmer pumping facility that sends water through canals to the Phoenix metro and surrounding communities.
Although Havasu residents won’t notice a difference under the Tier 1 shortages enacted for 2022, if Lake Mead’s water levels continue to decline more drastic cutbacks would be enacted. According to the 2020 Water Conservation Plan a Tier 2 shortage would be declared if Lake Mead falls below 1,050 feet above sea level while a Tier 3 shortage would occur if the elevation dips below 1,025 feet. For Havasu that would reduce the city’s allocation by an estimated 7,164 acre feet to 21,418 under a Tier 2 shortage, and by 7,702 to 20,880 under a Tier 3 shortage.
“Tier 2 it is still very minimal [impact for Havasu,]” Kozlowski said. “Residents still won’t be impacted very much at all. In Tier 3 you will start to have a minimal impact.”
Arizona Department of Water Resources Director Tom Buschatzke noted that the state and the Bureau of Reclamation will adjust each water users allocation in accordance with various water conservation agreements that have been made over the last 15 years, but it will be up to the user to decide how to reduce water use accordingly.
Although Tier 1 shortages are not expected to affect residents or businesses in Havasu, Kozlowski said he expects that the City Council will discuss its options for how the city should address the shortages. He said that might take place during a regular council meeting, or in a less formal council work session.
Havasu’s city code lays out several basic strategies that the city could employ during a water shortage – if necessary. Those strategies include asking citizens to voluntarily conserve water, establishing mandatory water use restrictions, utilizing alternative water sources, modify the tiered water rates to suit the situation, and mandate water rationing allocations. The City Council could choose to employ all, some, or none of those strategies in order to comply with cuts to its allocation.
The exact details for how future water shortages will be addressed are still subject to change depending on the severity of the situation. Bureau of Reclamation Deputy Commissioner Camille Touton addressed the possibility that the situation could continue to deteriorate with the drought throughout the Southwest now entering its 22nd year.
“The Bureau of Reclamation cannot control the hydrology,” Touton said. “We also recognize the very real possibility that the hydrology that was planned for years ago may not be the worst that the basin may see in the future. We may have to utilize the adaptive management tools in our plans. This may also mean that additional actions may well be necessary in the very near future.”
Buschatzke noted the Drought Contingency Plan requires that Arizona, California, and Nevada meet if Lake Mead’s elevation drops below 1,030 feet to discuss additional actions to prevent the lake from dropping below 120 feet. The Bureau of Reclamation’s 24-month study projects Lake Mead could drop to 1,030 feet as early as July 23 if the drought continues to get worse. Buschatzke said those three Southwestern states are already having discussions about potential additional steps.
“The challenge before us to help protect the lake further and to protect a 1,020 elevation will be daunting,” Buschatzke said. “But we can and will address these issues and be successful together – in partnership.”
