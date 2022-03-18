A bill meant to protect Colorado River water designated for use in Arizona communities along the river from being transferred for off river use cleared its first legislative hurdle this week.
The Senate Natural Resources, Energy and Water Committee approved an amendment to HB2389 that replaced the full text of Rep. Tim Dunn’s (R-Yuma) bill with text from a bill Rep. Regina Cobb (R-Kingman) has been pushing – a legislative maneuver known as a strike everything amendment. After approving the amendment, the Senate NREW Committee voted 7-2 to give the bill a do pass recommendation which clears the way for the bill to move on to the floor of the Senate for full debate and a vote.
The bill states that a contract holder of fourth priority Colorado River water currently designated for use in Arizona communities along the river may not transfer that claim for use outside of the three western counties that border the river. The bill also stipulates that it does not apply to the proposed transfer of 2,033.1 acre feet of water from a farm in the Cibola area of La Paz County owned by GSC Farms to Queen Creek that is currently being considered by the Bureau of Reclamation.
Although Dunn is now officially the bill’s sponsor, the issue has been a top priority for Cobb in each of the last four legislative sessions. But Cobb’s bills have been stymied each year, including during the 2022 legislative session, due to the refusal of House NREW Chair Rep. Gail Griffin (R-District 14) to schedule the bill for a hearing every year. The strike everything amendment to Dunn’s bill which had already been passed in the house allowed the proposal to go around Griffin’s committee and be heard in the Senate NREW Committee instead - marking the first time it has been debated or considered.
“This is probably, I think, the most important bill that you are going to hear today,” Cobb told the committee during the hearing. “As far as I’m concerned this is the one that is probably the most impactful for everything that we have gone for. We have had transfers on the Colorado River before – the fourth priority water right transfers have been up and down the river. They have never been transferred off the river.”
Cobb told the committee that the proposed transfer from GSC Farms to Queen Creek is the first instance a proposed transfer has sent water away from the river – calling it a “slap in the face” to the river communities. Although the strike everything amendment would not apply to the proposed transfer to Queen Creek, it would stop similar transfers in the future.
“Historically it has not been transferred off of the Colorado River – it has only been transferred up and down the river so it has been maintained along the river,” Cobb said. “I would like to see that happen as we go forward.”
Sen. Lisa Otondo (R-Yuma), a member of the NREW Committee, vocally supported the bill.
“When Queen Creek came in to do this transfer there were town halls packed to the brim, fighting to protect our river,” Otondo said. “This transfer to move water to Queen Creek - I know Queen Creek has needs - but to all of us in the river community it was just a punch in the teeth. Why does Arizona continue to grow where there is no water, where it relies on groundwater, and then come to the endangered Colorado River and try to move river water to an area that is literally hundreds of miles away? To us in the Colorado River communities, it is really unheard of.”
Although the bill received a do pass recommendation on a 7-2 vote, the committee was more evenly divided than the final result appears. Only committee chair Sen. Sine Kerr (R-District 13) and Sen. Wendy Rogers (R-District 6) voted against the bill, but Sen. David Gowan (R-District 14), Sen. Thomas Shope (R-District 8), and Sen. Rick Gray (R-District 21) all indicated that they are willing to support it in committee but are still unsure how they will vote on the floor of the Senate.
All three senators said that they see this as a complicated issue, and wish this conversation had begun at the beginning of the session, rather than coming to the committee without any previous vetting as a “striker” bill.
“I would have loved to have had this conversation earlier,” Cobb said. “For four years now, I have had this bill and for four years I have not been able to get this bill heard. This was the only way I was able to get a hearing. So I thank Chairman Kerr for hearing it today. I would have loved for it to go through committees and done all of the other things.”
Kerr said ultimately she has concerns about potential legal challenges to the bill if it becomes law, saying she feels more work needs to be done on it before it moves forward.
“It is such a difficult issue,” Kerr said. “I understand and care deeply about the issues facing everyone on the river. The hydrology of the river and all of those things are so important. But I also have to look at the rights of the property owners.”
Quotes from Wednesday’s Senate NREW hearing
Travis Lingenfelter, Mohave County District 1 Supervisor
“The Colorado River water that these communities have is all the water that they have. They are right on the river, they are solely dependent on the river, they do not have access to groundwater, they don’t have access to CAP canals or any other water supply. Additionally, they don’t have access to recharging the water that they currently use. Queen Creek and Central Arizona communities, however, have several water options available to them without having to pillage Colorado River communities’ fourth priority water.”
Nick Ponder, Mohave County Water Authority
“Not only does the Central Arizona Project get 90% of the fourth priority water already allocated today, there is also a bill this committee heard last week trying to send more water to the Valley. Finally the Arizona Water Authority, we believe, would also largely benefit Valley cities. What we are asking you today is to consider that rural Arizona will not have the opportunity to afford that expensive water and we should allow them to retain the water that has been allocated to them by the federal government. They do not have a right to transfer the water throughout the state. They have a right to utilize the water within the service area.”
Grady Gammage Jr., attorney representing GSC Farms
“There is nothing anywhere in any of these rules or water laws that says up and down the river is special and different than off the river. You can ask for a transfer. This directly interferes with those private property rights… We should be doing this in a holistic, thoughtful way. Not a knee-jerk way. Not a way that is panic driven by a concern about one transfer. These transfers are currently evaluated on a long-term ad hoc basis. That is a sensible way to do it. But if you want to talk about this issue, it needs to be put in context – not dealt with one striker amendment at a time.”
Mike Malano, Managing Director at GSC Farms, and board member of the Cibola Valley Irrigation & Drainage District
“This bill is designed to leave water to these river communities that don’t need it. They have zero need. They use 40% of their municipal entitlements now. What this will do is impair the value of these farmers and the people who invested money into the land. I’m shocked that this is even being considered in the State of Arizona.”
Mike Gannuscio, rancher in Kingman and farmer in La Paz
“I don’t have enough water, and I don’t want you to give anyone else this water because I use it. I use it to feed families, to feed animals, and I run out every year. I have to buy excess water, and if you let my excess water leave then my crop dies. My cattle rely on this water… Once it leaves, it probably won’t come back and it will be a big fight.”
Michael Pearce, attorney from Gammage and Burnham (representing GSC Farms)
“To hear people say that the farmers don’t own these rights, or that they are not property rights – I’ve made a living out of representing farmers and ranchers across the state of Arizona. Those should be fighting words. They are fighting words. Many of these people consider this an heirloom – a legacy of their family.”
Jamie Kelley, attorney from Bullhead City
“The Arizona Supreme Court recognized the state’s ability to regulate its natural resources in the Chino Valley case that was decided after the adoption of the Groundwater Act. The Department of Interior does have a policy of deference to the state statutes governing water. California’s has been upheld and recognized - they have a public trust doctrine. We are only talking about protecting the allocations that were made by the State of Arizona when it first obtained the CAP water when CAP came into existence. It was 10% - or a little less - on the river, and 90% to Central Arizona. We would like to codify that so that we have protection and we don’t spend all of our time protecting our water.”
