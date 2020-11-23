A Canadian commercial wood framing company will create approximately 50 jobs with its upcoming move to Kingman.
Colt Builders said in a news release it plans to build a $9 million plant at Kingman Airport Industrial Park. When all phases of construction are complete, the plant will create around 50 new jobs offering full benefits with competitive wages, the company said.
The first phase is a $3 million plan to build a rail spur, production building and two large lumber storage buildings.
Colt Builders has operated a wall panel plant in New Brunswick, Canada. The Kingman site will be the company’s second site, intended to serve the Western United States. The City of Kingman said the company chose Mohave County as the site for its new plant because of its proximity to expanding markets in Arizona, California and the Mountain West.
The region’s ample raw land, favorable labor market and local tax advantages helped cement the company’s decision to locate in Kingman, the release said.
The new plant is expected to be operational by early 2021, City of Kingman officials said in the news release.
