The 3rd annual Aloha: The Luau Experience will return to The Nautical Beachfront Resort this Saturday. The fundraising event headed by River Cities United Way has a mission of curbing food and housing insecurities within Lake Havasu City.
Headlining the fundraiser are professional Polynesian dancers from Hula Dancers of Las Vegas. The authentic Hawaiian cuisine accompanying the live entertainment will feature staples such as a Kalua pig roast and Huli Huli chicken.
Debi Pennington, president and CEO of River Cities United Way, estimates close to 300 guests have attended the luau in past years. The event has also previously drawn in over $21,000 to benefit local residents.
This year, Pennington has her sights set on garnering a grand total of over $40,000.
“We’re trying to raise funds to do a specific housing project that will create financial equity for the individuals where they will be able to save money while they’re paying their rent,” Pennington added.
Additional support for residents struggling with securing food will come in the form of gift cards that can be used to purchase groceries.
Tickets for the luau can be purchased at the door with general admission prices ranging from $80 to $100.
“This is more of an experience versus just another fundraising event to come and spend your money,” Pennington said. “We’ve worked really hard to try to create the atmosphere that encompasses that Hawaiian feel.”
