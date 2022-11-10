Luau Experience

River Cities United Way’s President and CEO Debi Pennington (third from right) poses with performers from Hula Dancers of Las Vegas during the nonprofit organization’s Aloha: The Luau Experience in November 2021.The third annual fundraising event will return to The Nautical Beachfront Resort this Saturday and will feature the traditional hula dancers for another year.

 Courtesy of Debi Pennington

The 3rd annual Aloha: The Luau Experience will return to The Nautical Beachfront Resort this Saturday. The fundraising event headed by River Cities United Way has a mission of curbing food and housing insecurities within Lake Havasu City.

Headlining the fundraiser are professional Polynesian dancers from Hula Dancers of Las Vegas. The authentic Hawaiian cuisine accompanying the live entertainment will feature staples such as a Kalua pig roast and Huli Huli chicken.

