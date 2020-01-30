A string of lively events hosted by the Lake Havasu City Realtors historically attracts area residents to join in on some friendly competition with family, friends and neighbors.
The Realtor Olympics kicks off this weekend with a golf tourney on Saturday at the Lake Havasu Golf Club. Six other events in February and March cover a variety of interests that will appeal to the competitive spirit of game players of all ages.
While the Lake Havasu Association of Realtors Olympics is all in the name of fun, there is a philanthropic goal tied to the events.
Since 1991, the Realtor Olympics has raised $513,000 for local charities, said Laura Tarin. She’s the executive vice president of the association and noted that each year, the local Olympics raises an average of $25,000 annually.
Nicolle Stuhlberg, the association’s 2020 president, emphasized that 100% of the Olympics’ proceeds stay in Havasu.
Olympics activities have been revamped, said 2020 association Vice president Judy Tassie. Pickleball and cornhole competitions have been added while bocce ball and volleyball have been scrapped.
If there is strength in numbers, Havasu’s Association of Realtors is a powerful organization. Tassie said the group has 744 members.
While many of them will take part in the Realtor Olympics, area residents also actively support the games and win prizes, she said.
