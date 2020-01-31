Dozens of camping enthusiasts are expected to arrive this weekend at Lake Havasu State Park, where organizers are hosting their sixth annual Vintage Trailer Camp Out event.
The event is organized by part-time Lake Havasu City residents Cherri and Mike Aiken, who have long had an appreciation for older models of trailers, campers and mobile homes. They’re not alone, as enthusiasts from as far away as Cincinnati are expected to attend this weekend’s event.
“All of these people have a different story,” Mike Aiken said. “You never know where you’ll find these old trailers … some of them are impossible to find, and some of them have some history behind them. People like to talk about the different types of trailers they bring to the event.”
Participants began arriving Thursday and Friday at Lake Havasu State Park, where groups of fellow outdoors enthusiasts set up camp, shared company, and shared stories of their travels. The early arrivals may have been reminiscent of early pioneers, hauling the equivalent of covered wagons across the southwest on a pilgrimage to Lake Havasu’s scenic shoreline.
“Lake Havasu was the perfect spot to hold this event,” Cherri Aiken said Friday. “It’s beautiful, clean and no one else was doing an event like this. When we asked Lake Havasu State Park to host this event, they said they would love to have us.”
The Vintage Trailer Campout will offer participants and visitors a chance to see and explore classic trailers, and possibly even purchase one of their own at the event.
“We had 79 campers show up last year, and we know there are at least 12 first-timers coming,” Cherri said.
The couple doesn’t just expect a lot of participation this year, but a lot of spectators as well.
“People who came here in their big, fancy, high-tech motor homes will wander over here and have a look,” Mike said. “People want to see what these old trailers used to be like.”
Nevada resident Brian Woder was one of the event’s early arrivals on Friday. It’s his third year attending the event with his 1972 Roadrunner. He was joined by Duanna Markgraf, also from Nevada.
“It’s easy to tow,” Woder said. “And I don’t need all of the fine stuff the new trailers have today. I just like to keep things simple.”
Similarly, Markgraf enjoys the simple comfort of a classic trailer in the Great Outdoors.
“The rallies are fun,” Markgraf said. “We get to meet new people and talk to them … The people in their newer, powered mobile homes never even come outside. We like being outdoors.”
Phoenix resident Mark Savage brought his own trailer to the event – a 2016 Vistabule trailer. It’s not vintage, but Savage appreciates seeing the history of the event surrounding him this weekend.
“The event is open to everyone,” Savage said. “I love the vintage trailers … and because of their template, we still have trailers like them being produced today. The fact that those manufacturers are still around, producing trailers like this is pretty cool. And the community surrounding them is pretty awesome.”
The Vintage Trailer Campout will be open to the public Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with a park admission fee of $3 per person. Dogs are allowed at the event with a leash, but no animals are permitted on the park’s white sand beaches.
Interested participants or spectators can contact Cherri and Mike Aiken at jra@cnw.com for more information.
