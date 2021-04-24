Lake Havasu City will be busy with a multitude of projects next fiscal year if the proposed Capital Improvement Plan is officially adopted in June.
The CIP projects a total of $63.9 million in one-time purchases over the next five years for everything from to roads, water and wastewater infrastructure, parks, public safety, the airport, drainage, and other general city projects.
Nearly half of that spending — about $34.4 million worth — is scheduled to take place in Fiscal Year 2021-22, which kicks off on July 1.
During a work session with City Council and city staff on Thursday, Public Works Director Greg Froslie called the total price tag for projects this year “unusually large,” but there are several different factors that payed into it.
Froslie explained that, while most of the projects in last year’s CIP were completed or are expected to be finished by the end of the year, there were a couple high-dollar projects that were delayed for various reasons. The money for those projects — several million dollars’ worth — is still set aside so if approved by council that money budgeted this year will simply roll over for the same project next fiscal year.
Administrative Services Director Jill Olsen also told the council that staff is recommending that the city continue to use its construction sales tax as the dedicated funding source for general government projects in the CIP. She said the past two years that has provided $2.2 million for CIP projects, but based on increased revenue from the tax over the past year the city now projects $2.5 million per year from the tax.
In addition to the construction sales tax, CIP projects are funded by multiple enterprise funds held by the city, such as water and wastewater, the Highway User Revenue Fund for roads, and grants or other outside funding sources.
Each funding source can only be used for particular types of projects in the CIP.
The City Council is expecting to adopt new utility rates at a meeting next month, which will produce more revenue for both systems as well. Together maintaining water and sewer infrastructure make up more than half the cost of the CIP over the next five years.
As proposed the CIP plans to spend $8.8 million in FY2022-23, $11.3 million in FY2023-24, $2.8 million in FY 2024-25, and $6.7 million in FY2025-26.
All of the projects in the CIP are fully funded, meaning they all have identified where the money will come from, and Olsen said the city will not need to incur any debt in order to complete them.
During the presentation, Councilmember Nancy Campbell said she has concerns that many of the projects in the CIP have lower estimates than the project will actually cost. She said her construction business has dealt with skyrocketing costs for asphalt and other raw construction materials during the pandemic.
City Manager Jess Knudson acknowledged that cost estimates are particularly difficult to pin down these days. He said city engineers will continue to look at cost estimates for all the projects in the CIP until it is finalized in June.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.