Lake Havasu City resident Jack Brock was part of a momentous moment in history 75 years ago.
On Sept. 2, 1945 Brock was in Tokyo Bay on the deck of the U.S.S. Missouri along with 2,700 of the ship’s officers and enlisted men as Japanese officials and generals came aboard to meet with General Douglas MacArthur and representatives from the rest of the Allied Powers to sign the Japanese Instrument of Surrender. The signing officially brought World War II to an end and was broadcast throughout the world.
“It was a great day,” Brock said. “The war was over and we were going to get to go home.”
Brock is set to be one of several WWII veterans honored during The 75th WWII Commemoration in Hawaii on Wednesday – the anniversary of the surrender. The event will be held back at the scene of the surrender on the U.S.S. Missouri, which is now docked in Pearl Harbor as a museum and memorial ship.
Brock was set to make the trip to Hawaii for the commemoration but, due to the coronavirus pandemic, organizers are limiting in-person attendance to veterans who already live in Hawaii. But Brock and his family say they will be watching the ceremony online.
The event will be streamed live, and can be viewed at 75thwwiicommemoration.org/live or on The 75th Commemoration of the End of WWII Facebook page starting at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday.
Brock joins the Navy
Brock, who will turn 94 years old on Sept. 9, grew up in Oregon before going to live with his mother in Burbank, California where he finished up high school. In 1944, when he was 18, Brock decided to enlist in the Navy.
“I don’t like to play in the dirt – if the Army drafts me I’ll get to play in the dirt,” Brock said, recalling his thoughts at the time. “I’ll go in the Navy and get to ride on one of those big ships.”
Although Brock ended up as part of the first crew on the last Battleship ever built in the United States, he was initially assigned to serve on small boats. But before he could take the required training he came down with a case of the measles that put him in quarantine for two weeks.
“When I came out of quarantine my class was over, so they put me on the Missouri,” Brock said. “They sent 105 of us to (San Francisco) and I was the first one on the ship because my name was Brock, it was alphabetical, and I was put in the first division. It’s a great old ship. Can you imagine walking up to that at 18 years old? This is my home?”
Once aboard the U.S.S. Missouri, Brock worked as an observer.
“I was in a little room about 5-foot wide and 6-foot long and all one wall was a computer,” he said. “It showed what was going on outside.”
The Missouri participated in the battles of Iwo Jima and Okinawa, and also shelled the Japanese home islands as part of the Pacific Theater. But Brock said the majority of his time on board was less action-packed.
“There wasn’t much to it,” Brock said. “We were just floating around out in the Pacific either hiding from the Japanese or waiting for them to come to us. Whenever they would come to us we would shoot at them.”
Brock remained in the Navy through 1947, advancing to the position of gun captain where he was in charge of one of the ship’s nine massive 16-inch turrets.
He said after WWII the Missouri was stationed in New York, and most of the next two years were spent sailing from port to port.
Dancing around the world
Brock said after leaving the Navy he started working as a truck driver but eventually moved to Yuma where he learned how to do taxes, and provided his services to the senior center there for 30 years.
He said he first came to Lake Havasu City in order to take a tax instructor course, and later moved here full time in 1991. In Havasu, Brock and his wife, Joy Lou Brock, were active in the local square dance club until a couple years ago.
Paulette Right, one of Brock’s six children, said Jack and Joy Lou Brock have traveled the globe together and square danced all over the world.
Right said their family has also been regulars at the U.S.S. Missouri’s annual reunions. She said memorials have been held from coast to coast, usually around Sept. 2. But over the years the reunions have gotten smaller and smaller. Right said there are currently just 12 surviving members of the Missouri’s original crew.
