YUCCA — The federal Bureau of Land Management Kingman Field Office has completed an environmental assessment and is seeking public comment on the proposed Antler Operations Inc. Exploration Project.
The proposed exploration drilling project is located approximately nine miles east of the intersection of Interstate 40 and Boriana Mine Road near the town of Yucca in Mohave County.
According to a BLM news release, Antler has submitted an exploration plan to the Kingman Field Office to conduct copper mineral exploration drilling activities within an approximately 512-acre drilling target area. The proposed exploration would include up to 19 acres of surface disturbance.
Activities would include the construction of up to 50 drill pads, temporary access roads, improving and maintaining existing access roads, drilling, and drilling-support activities.
Each drill pad would measure about 72 feet by 90 feet.
The public comment period is for 30 days ending Aug. 10.
Send written comments to the BLM Kingman Field Office, 2755 Mission Blvd, Kingman, AZ, 86401.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.