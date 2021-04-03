March has long been one of the most profitable months for Lake Havasu City hospitality businesses, but last year’s uncertainty as the coronavirus pandemic emerged put a damper on the springtime economy.
What a difference a year makes.
Signs of the tourism Lake Havasu City knows so well are evident all around town -- especially along the Bridgewater Channel.
In the English Village, Gerrie Goss says business took a significant downturn last year. Goss is the owner of Rubba Duck Safari, and says that thanks to Havasu’s out-of-state boating community, the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic was difficult – but manageable.
“We were all concerned when it started,” Goss said. “We didn’t know what was going to happen. We slowed down a little bit, but a lot of people came in from other states. We still lost a lot of business, but not as much as we thought we would.”
According to Goss, this March has brought a surge in business with the return of seasonal visitors and renewed activity on the Bridgewater Channel.
“It feels amazing to be almost on the other side of this thing,” Goss said. “I’m glad the governor did what he did, and lifted the restrictions. It’s helping the economy, and I’m glad for the restaurant and business owners who are now able to do 100% capacity again.”
The Lake Havasu City Visitor Center maintains monthly records of the number of visitors it receives. And according to Visitor Center Director Jan Cassies, those numbers have begun to rise since last year.
“Last March, everything was closed,” Cassies said on Friday. “But this March, we received about 10,000 people. Obviously, people are traveling again, but we’ve noticed that it’s only Americans. Nobody from Europe has visited us yet … but we are receiving a lot of people from Vegas, Phoenix and California.”
The Visitor Center’s records remain one of the only metrics in Havasu to determine traffic in one of the city’s most popular tourist destinations – the English Village. Those records may offer a proportional approximation of how much, or little, tourism the area has received each year. The facility recorded 16,179 visitors in March 2019 – its highest number since 2014. But in March 2020, the facility saw only 7,299 visitors – and one month later, it saw none.
“In the beginning, after the shutdowns, we received almost no visitors,” Cassies said. “But it’s coming back.”
But concern remains for other employees on the Bridgewater Channel. At Village Gifts & Souvenirs, near the London Bridge, face coverings are still required despite state requirements having been rescinded last month.
“It’s scary,” said Village employee Donna Reichenberg. “And it’s not over. A lot of people don’t want to wear masks.”
According to Reichenberg, Village Gifts closed for about a month at the start of the pandemic.
“I didn’t want to work,” Reichenberg said. “At the beginning it was very scary. The owner kept working until she couldn’t.”
Reichenberg says that now, at least, holiday travelers are returning to the area. After more than a year, the danger may finally have receded.
“There are lots of families here, and people buying stuff,” Reichenberg said. “It’s been a good week. We’re back on the upswing, and I hope we see continued business like this.”
At Havasu Gear Clothing Brand, in the English Village, the surge in business since last month is a sign that American commerce may be changing for the better – and may represent a newfound emphasis on smaller businesses.
During the initial shutdowns last year, Havasu Gear launched an “emergency online store” to serve their customers. The store served Havasu Gear for more than a month before the English Village location was permitted to reopen.
“Because we had such a loyal following around the U.S., people were happy to purchase our products online,” said owner Buckleh Reynolds. “We have customers from around the country visiting Havasu. Our feeling is that this is a resurgence to small, local shopping.”
According to Reynolds, the pandemic and its effect on the American economy have to an extent reconciled consumers with the familiar, local faces of small business owners.
“If our small businesses get just a portion of what people spent at Amazon and other online stores, we’ll continue to thrive,” Reynolds said. “And that’s what I think is happening.”
Lake Havasu City is expected to remain especially popular among travelers this holiday weekend. According to Travelocity.com, rooms at most of Havasu’s hotels were sold out, and only nine rooms remained available citywide as of Friday afternoon.
The website listed Saturday prices at $229 per night at Days Inn, $190 per night at the Rodeway Inn and Suites, $150 per night at Lake Place Inn, and $208 at Windsor Inn and $139 per night at The Sands Vacation Resort.
According to Travelocity, Motel 6 had the cheapest hotel rooms in Havasu as of Friday, at $120 per night.
