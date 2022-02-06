On Friday night, San Bernardino County Fire crews were dispatched to a reported commercial structure fire in the area of 3rd and F Street in downtown Needles.
Crews arrived on scene to find smoke and fire showing from the attic and roofline of River Valley Air Conditioning.
Crews initially initiated an offensive attack, working to locate the fire and perform a search for any potential victims, according to SBCF. Additional assistance from Arizona cooperators — including Mohave Valley, Fort Mohave, Bullhead City Fire and Fort Mojave Mesa — was requested to help with the large fire.
As the fire continued to grow, firefighters switched to a defensive fire attack, utilizing large volumes of water to suppress the fire and protect exposures. During the firefight, structural conditions deteriorated and multiples collapses occurred.
Building collapse and structural integrity issues complicated the overhaul and investigation portion of the incident. Due to safety concerns and multiple collapses, a SBCF heavy equipment team was requested to assist.
Crews utilized a county fire excavator to remove portions of the building for total extinguishment. Firefighters remained on-scene for more than eight hours working the incident.
The fire’s cause and origin is under investigation. The building, vacant at the fire of fire sustained heavy damages. The scene was ultimately turned over to the City of Needles Building & Safety.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.