The owner of several residential lots on North Lake Havasu Avenue is hoping to make a little room for commercial development as well.
The Planning and Zoning Commission is recommending approval of a rezone request that would create nearly three acres of commercial property north of South Palo Verde and across Lake Havasu Avenue from the intersection with Sabino Drive, while still allowing residential units.
Although there are no concrete plans yet to develop the five lots on the 400 block of North Lake Havasu Avenue, John Parrott with Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage told the commission he is seeking the rezone on behalf of property owner Henry Garcia. The request is to rezone the 2.87 acres located between two large condo developments from its current multiple-family district into a mixed use-general/planned development. The additional planned development would specifically bar storage units from being built on the property.
“Mr. Garcia and I just don’t think this is the proper place for storage units,” Parrott told the commission during Wednesday’s meeting. “You make quick money with storage units, but you make more money with offices and retail and all that.”
Planning Division Manager Luke Morris told the commission that mixed use zoning allows a wide variety of medium to high density commercial uses while integrating in the potential for high density residential with up to 40 units per acre. The rezone would require that at least 25% of the floor area be used for commercial purposes, and only non-residential uses are allowed on the ground floor. All residential units would need to be located on the second floor.
Parrott told Today’s News-Herald that there are no specific plans to develop the property at this time. He said due to his age, the current owner likely will not look to develop the lots himself.
“We are more than likely going to sell it to somebody younger and more ambitious,” he said.
But Parrott said they are requesting a rezone both because commercial properties have a higher value than residential properties, and because it seems like the request fits in well with Lake Havasu City’s General Plan that identifies the area as “Commercial.”
The Planning and Zoning Commission voted unanimously to recommend approval of the request after commissioners David Diaz and Jim Harris voiced their support.
“I think this is kind of a no-brainer myself,” Harris said. “We are killing two birds with one stone. We are creating more commercial and residential at the same time. So I don’t see any problem with this.”
Councilmember Nancy Campbell also spoke in support of the rezone during the call to the public.
“I’m extremely excited about these projects moving forward,” she said. “I believe it is what our city could really use – especially with the disappearance of commercial nodes throughout the community.”
Commissioner Chad Nelson recused himself from the public hearing due to his employment at Coldwell Banker.
The commission’s recommendation of approval will be forwarded to the City Council, which is expected to hold a public hearing to make a final decision about the rezone request during its meeting on Jan. 11.
