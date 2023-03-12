The Lake Havasu City Planning and Zoning Commission will consider a request for a preliminary subdivision plat for 2972 Amigo Drive.
A.P.L Surveying is requesting to subdivide 5.01 acres of land owned by Equity Trust Company into three single family lots, which could then be individually owned. The resulting lots would consist of a 41,153 square foot parcel on Simitan Drive, in addition to a 71,421 square foot and a 105,725 square foot lot off of Amigo Drive.
