MCC Community ed.jpeg

Jackie Leatherman leads a hike in Lake Havasu City as part of Mohave Community College’s community education course offerings.

 Courtesy of Jackie Leatherman/Havasu Hikes

There is no limit to what you can learn at (community) college.

At the end of October Mohave Community College launched a new website for its community education program. MCC community education courses gives locals of all ages a chance to take part in classes such as ceramics and tai chi as well as recently added courses like astronomy and guided hiking.

