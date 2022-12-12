There is no limit to what you can learn at (community) college.
At the end of October Mohave Community College launched a new website for its community education program. MCC community education courses gives locals of all ages a chance to take part in classes such as ceramics and tai chi as well as recently added courses like astronomy and guided hiking.
Sandy Desmarteau, the corporate and community education coordinator at the MCC Lake Havasu City campus, describes the college’s community education courses as “the fun classes” that people take because they want to learn a new skill or hobby.
“These are the classes that people don’t want to invest a lot of time into,” Desmarteau said. “They want to get in, they want to learn something, they want to have fun while doing it and then they want to get out.”
Since Desmarteau took over the position in February she says she has added new, unique courses to the community education curriculum like astronomy, meditation/hypnosis and wine pairing. Desmarteau says she comes up with the idea for these classes by talking with the community.
“It is just somebody asking for it,” Desmarteau said. “Usually I want to go of what the community wants…”
Currently, Desmarteau says she is working on creating a yard art sculpting course after a local man requested one.
Instructors who lead community education courses aren’t required to have an advanced degree or teaching credentials, Desmarteau says, they just have to be enthusiastic about the topic they’re teaching.
“You just have to have the passion and something that you want to teach,” Desmarteau said.
Pricing for community education classes vary depending on the subject, Desmarteau says. For example the yoga course costs $49 and offers two hour and half sessions a week for four weeks, Desmarteau says. The ceramics course costs $150 which covers three hour classes once a week for six weeks.
“That also covers the cost of materials,” Desmarteau added.
Desmarteau says she isn’t done with adding new classes and programs to MCC Havasu’s community education. Desmarteau says she is currently working on getting her instructors to take part in summer camp classes that would be for the children of the community.
“I want to incorporate their skills into kids’ camp,” Desmarteau said.
Guided Hikes
The newly added guided hikes class is a month-long course being led by Jackie Leatherman, of Havasu Hikes.
According to Leatherman the class will go on one hike a week (rotating from Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday mornings) with each hike becoming progressively more difficult.
Leatherman says the first hike will be the wanderlust, followed by slot canyon the next week and then the slot canyon to shore the following. The final hike in the class, Leatherman says, is to pilot rock.
Assuming a lot of the people interested in taking her class might be winter visitors, Leatherman says her goal is to teach students the landscape of the trails in Lake Havasu City as well as the basics like packing adequate water and learning to prepare for the unexpected.
“If you’re not really familiar with the terrain it can be easy to kind of it get turned around, “Leatherman said. “So, I want to teach them about how to read the rocks, look for different markers so that way they can become more comfortable to go out on their own.”
Leatherman says she was approached by Desmarteau earlier this fall, who told Leatherman about her hopes for new MCC community education classes.
“(Desmarteau) explained they were trying to incorporate more small businesses and experiences,” L said. “Anytime I can reach people and show them how to safely enjoy the desert I am all for.”
Leatherman thinks the new crop of community education classes being offered is a great way for visitors and locals alike to explore the community.
“Incorporating small businesses across the community and making Havasu the classroom rather than always just being in a classroom,” Leatherman said.
To learn more about community education at MCC go online to mohave.augusoft.net.
