Lake Havasu City is seeking low-income homeowners who wish to have health and safety-related repairs made to their home. Applicants may be placed on a waiting list if they meet the following guidelines:
• They meet income qualifications ($31,200 for a single person, $35,650 for a two-person household, $40,100 for three people, $44,550 for four people, $48,150 for five people, $51,700 for six people, $55,250 for seven people).
• The property is in city limits.
• They own and occupy the home.
• They are current with their mortgage, property taxes, water and sewer bills.
• They have current homeowners insurance.
• The title to the property is not in a trust.
Possible repairs include health or safety-related repairs such as roof replacements, air conditioning replacement or weatherization.
Applications may be picked up at City Hall, 2330 N. McCulloch Blvd., or downloaded from the city website at lhcaz.gov. For information, call Holly Morin, grants administrator, at 928-854-0711 or email morinh@lhcaz.gov.
