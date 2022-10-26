Community garden

The AZ Health Zone Mohave County Cooperative Extension will begin their four-week fall series today at the Lake Havasu Community Garden located at 2095 Moyo Dr. MCCE’s Program Coordinator Bree Daugherty works with participating youth to create “plant people” that they can watch develop over time. 

 Courtesy of Bree Daugherty

Today begins the Garden Workshop for Kids, a four-week fall series that is in partnership with the Lake Havasu Community Garden and the AZ Health Zone Mohave County Cooperative Extension. The community garden was created in 2018 by New Horizons Center, the nonprofit organization that has served Lake Havasu City’s community of developmentally disabled residents since 1973.

MCCE’s Program Coordinator Bree Daugherty says that her program focuses on establishing healthy environments for children and families throughout the communities of Mohave County. Together with New Horizons’ garden, Daugherty will provide local youth the opportunity to learn basic gardening skills by utilizing the dedicated space.

