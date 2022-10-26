Today begins the Garden Workshop for Kids, a four-week fall series that is in partnership with the Lake Havasu Community Garden and the AZ Health Zone Mohave County Cooperative Extension. The community garden was created in 2018 by New Horizons Center, the nonprofit organization that has served Lake Havasu City’s community of developmentally disabled residents since 1973.
MCCE’s Program Coordinator Bree Daugherty says that her program focuses on establishing healthy environments for children and families throughout the communities of Mohave County. Together with New Horizons’ garden, Daugherty will provide local youth the opportunity to learn basic gardening skills by utilizing the dedicated space.
Youth between the ages of eight to 11 can dig into a hands-on learning experience in each weekly session. The program will teach participating youth how to identify and harvest plants, how to plant seedlings, how to care for plants, the benefits of different plants, along with a host of other skills under the Junior Master Gardener curriculum.
“Kids will learn about where our food comes from,” Daugherty said. “They will get to explore the garden as they learn and make new friends in a real garden setting.”
The first session begins today at 4 p.m. with workshops lasting for one hour. The workshop continues for the next three consecutive Thursdays on Nov. 3, Nov. 10 and Nov. 17. Daugherty adds that changes to the dates will be made in the case of inclement weather.
There is no cost to register for the workshops and families are encouraged to attend the sessions with their children.
“Everyone is welcome to join us,” Daugherty continued. “Bring your family and enjoy the garden while your kids learn the basics of gardening at your local community garden.”
The Lake Havasu Community Garden is located at 2095 Moyo Dr. For more information on the workshops or to register for a session, contact Bree Daugherty at daugherty@arizona.edu.
