Community helps round up missing mini horse in Golden Valley

Destiny the horse was found and rescued after wandering in the desert for two days this past weekend after she escaped from her enclosure.

 Courtesy Photo

GOLDEN VALLEY -- A group of neighbors in Golden Valley worked together last week cowboy-and-cowgirl style riding their horses to save the life of a young miniature horse that had escaped its pen and got lost in the desert for two days.

The young horse had been rescued from a kill pen fate in Texas earlier in the week, when the owner purchased the horse and paid to have it transported to her home.

