Community helps round up missing mini horse in Golden Valley

GOLDEN VALLEY -- A group of neighbors in Golden Valley worked together last week cowboy-and-cowgirl style riding their horses to save the life of a young miniature horse that had escaped its pen and got lost in the desert for two days.
The young horse had been rescued from a kill pen fate in Texas earlier in the week, when the owner purchased the horse and paid to have it transported to her home.
The owner, Alisa Lippich, said she bought the horse from Bowie Livestock, a sales barn located in Bowie, Texas. She bought both the 1-year-old horse and a donkey.
If she had not bought the horse, Lippich said, it would have been sent to Mexico to be slaughtered for meat.
The Kingman Miner called the sales barn to confirm what happens to the animals that no one buys. An employee of the Bowie Livestock Sales Barn, who refused to provide a name, confirmed that the animals that are not bought within a certain time frame get sent to Mexico to be slaughtered. However, she said they have a rescue person who raises money to find a home for the horses and she finds a home for most of the horses.
Lippich said the horse arrived from Texas at about 1 am on Wednesday. That afternoon the horse “squeezed through its pen” and escaped. She noticed it had escaped, when she came to feed it.
The horse she has named “Destiny” had wandered down into a “huge wash” behind the house, she said. Her husband, David Lippich and sons Jacob Lippich and Derek Lippich chased the horse all over the hill and the neighborhood trying to catch it.
“The horse had not been handled much by people and so she was scared,” she said. The rescue effort involved 20-30 neighbors and took until later on Friday. A lot of people came to help – some on foot and some on horseback.
“You should have seen how many people came to help –it was amazing,” she said.
They didn’t catch the horse that night, she said. A neighbor went out on horseback on Thursday morning. Other neighbors tried to help that day too but no one was able to catch the horse.
On Friday morning, neighbors Jamie Taylor and Savannah Wood came out on horseback and rode all around trying to spot the horse, but didn’t see her, she said. Some other neighbors looked for the horse on foot using a spotting scope, which is used for hunting.
“We were able to spot her on the base of the hill, but up very high,” she said. The neighbors spotted a mountain lion they said they thought was trying to stalk the horse.
She said her husband and some people went up the hill and chased the horse down the hill.
Neighbor Kim Roberts said she read that Alisa needed some help on a community Facebook page, so she and her husband, Bob Rhea, went on horseback trying to herd the horse to catch it.
Roberts said they were able to clock that they herded the horse for six miles. Meanwhile people were jumping out from behind the bushes, trying to catch the pony.
The small horse was domestic, but had not been handled much by people and “she was scared to death,” she said. “It had been chased by a motorcycle and people not knowing how to work with horses. And, this one had been in a kill pen,” to be sent to Mexico to be slaughtered.
“We ended up herding it down a road and saw a residence with a chain link perimeter fence,” she said. The gate was open and we herded it into the yard and closed the gate. At that point, I called the owners and told them. My husband was able to get a lead rope attached to her halter and we guided the horse to a horse trailer.
As soon as they got the horse to her stall, “she went straight for the water,” she said.
Jamie Taylor said she saw an ad in Golden Valley Living online that said Alisa needed help rescuing her horse.
Taylor said she and her friend Savannah Wood went to help Alisa at sunrise on Friday. They rode their horses around trying to see the mini horse.
“It was pretty extreme terrain – full of lava rock,” she said. The plan was to get “up high” so they would have a better chance of seeing the horse.
“We were basically out all day –we rode around and around and couldn’t find her,” she said. “We did see tracks, but there are donkeys out there too.”
She said they were about to give their horses a break, when they got a call that the horse had been spotted.
The spotting scope and the “good’ binoculars people used were the way they found the horse, she said.
“Without the spotting scope, we couldn’t have rescued her,” she said. “Honestly, it was like finding a needle in a haystack because she was little and a miniature too.”
She said they then rode to the end of Abrigo Road.
“We got up the mountain—it was treacherous –it was pretty scary,” she said. At the top of the hill, they spotted the horse. They played horse sounds on their bluetooth speaker and the horse started to call back.
On foot, the women herded the horse down the hill to the riverbed, she said. “At that point, our horses were tired—they were done,” she said. Their splint boots and bell boots-- used to protect the horses’ hooves-- were torn-up from the boulders.
She said her horse’s name is Moose and Savannah’s horse is named Spirit.
“I just think our community is great -- especially our horse community and all our animal rescuers that rescue the dogs that get dumped in the desert –we have a great community,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.