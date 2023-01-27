Black Mountain K-9 Search and Rescue

Local nonprofit Black Mountain K-9 Search and Rescue recently conducted urban SAR training at Mohave Crossroads shopping center in Bullhead City in preparation for dog and handler certification this week.

 Courtesy

BULLHEAD CITY — Shoppers may have been surprised recently to see search and rescue K-9s training at the Mohave Crossroads shopping center in Bullhead City.

“We were recently training urban rescue scenarios in and around the shopping center,” said Black Mountain K-9 Search and Rescue founder Chris Marsham. “We’re here for the community, so having people watch us work was pretty cool.”

