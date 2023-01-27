BULLHEAD CITY — Shoppers may have been surprised recently to see search and rescue K-9s training at the Mohave Crossroads shopping center in Bullhead City.
“We were recently training urban rescue scenarios in and around the shopping center,” said Black Mountain K-9 Search and Rescue founder Chris Marsham. “We’re here for the community, so having people watch us work was pretty cool.”
The urban rescue training at the shopping center was in part ongoing preparation for certification taking place this week for the dogs and their handlers in specialties such as live tracking, air scenting, narcotics detection and private sector weapons detection.
Black Mountain K-9 Search and Rescue registered as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit late last year, and was created to provide or supplement K-9 services to anyone within the community, free of charge, Marsham said.
“The number of dogs we’ll have available for the community depends on how many of us can get certified,” Marshman said. “Amber, a Malinois-shepherd mix, certified on weapons on Wednesday. At this time, there still isn’t a certified live tracking dog in the county, but my dog, Nova, and I have been training for just over a year in live tracking search and rescue, along with several other SAR K-9s. Pena, a Malinois, is going for arson and Falcon is training to become certified in private sector detection.”
It’s not only the dogs that receive training and certification in the specialities.
“And about four or five of us humans are continuously going for our instructor licenses and certifications,” he said.
Marsham said community support for the nonprofit’s certification process has been encouraging.
“We’ve been starting the mornings with four hours of classroom training at the Golden Valley Fire District Public Safety Training Center before moving to the field in the afternoon,” he said. “On Wednesday we trained at the Colorado Belle; they very nicely gave us access. A&G Towing has also been really generous, loaning us the use of one of the tow yards in Bullhead City.”
Area need drove Marsham’s decision to create the organization, he said.
“Unfortunately in the past year and a half we’ve had a few people who were reported missing sadly come up dead,” he said. “They very probably could have been found by a dog. When you start talking to county search and rescue (operated by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office through MCSO K-9 Foundation), they say the only dog they have is a cadaver dog, and that doesn’t make any sense. That was where I decided, ‘OK, let’s see what we can do here.’
“We’re not out to replace anybody, we’re just here to supplement if we can.”
The dog is the least expensive part of training a search and rescue dog, and K-9 search and rescue is financially out of reach for many agencies at the county level, Marsham said.
“It’s your training and continual training, certification and on top of that, the equipment — we’re talking about a large capital investment here,” he said. “A good dog is a year to two years of training before it’s considered to be at par.”
Marsham, a former Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy, has lived in the area since 1997. The Black Mountain K-9 Search and Rescue board of directors and members are committed to the organization’s mission of providing K-9 services to the community at no cost, he said.
“We’re a young nonprofit and we have a good group of people,” he said. “One member is a current Los Angeles Police Department officer, and he came on board for the same reason that I started the program. We also have a 30-year U.S. Army veteran, a K-9 trainer in the Army.
“We were all kind of public servants before, and that commitment is still strong within us, so we’re here for the community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.