Community leadership program to raise scholarship funds through weekend hoedown

The community of Lake Havasu City is encouraged to attend this Saturday’s Havasu Hoedown – a class event created to fund future scholarships for community leaders.
As part of this year’s Leadership Lake Havasu Class of 2023, members of the group discussed the event’s theme for their annual class project. The group is under the Lake Havasu Chamber Foundation for Education and Leadership, and is tasked with creating a yearly, one-time community event or seminar to raise funds to sustain their leadership training program.
Overseeing the hoedown as the event chair is Karen Morrison, who describes the event as a day filled with live entertainment and kid-friendly attractions.
“Our community has been very supportive to Leadership Lake Havasu through their kind donations and volunteers,” Morrison said. “The Havasu Hoedown will be a family affair where you can bring your own chair or blanket, grab a beer, sit on the grassy lawn and watch your kids in the kids corral while listening to some great country music.”
The kids corral that Morrison speaks of will invite children to play games, such as Connect 4, cornhole and giant Jenga. Other activities include an inflatable obstacle course, a large slide and bounce houses.
The live music portion of the hoedown offers the musical stylings of Matt Farris, Briana Marie, Whiskey N Smoke and Caiden Brewer. Attendees can also peruse a number of vendors ranging from alcoholic beverages and food to retail services.
This weekend’s hoedown will add to a vast list of previous events and projects held by the foundation’s leadership program. As detailed by Lisa Krueger, current president and CEO of the Lake Havasu Area Chamber of Commerce, some past events have included 2018’s Family Fun Day at Springberg-McAndrew Park and 2019’s Cirque de Havasu.
Other class projects include the Chamber of Commerce Community Stage at London Bridge Beach, H.A.V.E.N. Family Resource Center’s serenity garden and the Heart of Havasu Park, amongst others. Krueger says that class projects have taken place for over two decades since the leadership program’s inception over 23 years ago.
“Big kudos go to Karen Morrison and every member of the class that is working so hard to provide an amazing Saturday in Lake Havasu City!” Krueger said. “ I am very proud of their effort and honored to be a colleague.”
The Havasu Hoedown is on Saturday from noon to 6 p.m. at Lake Havasu State Park Windsor 4. Attendees can bring blankets and chairs, although pets, coolers and umbrellas are not permitted. Limited parking for disabled persons is available at the front entrance.
General admission pricing is $25 for attendees 13 years old and above. Children 12 years old and below can attend the event for free with a paid adult. VIP tickets are available for $50, which includes upfront seating and one free drink ticket.
