Community leadership program to raise scholarship funds through weekend hoedown

Leadership Lake Havasu has hosted various community events, including Cirque de Havasu at London Bridge Beach in 2019.

 Courtesy of Lisa Krueger

The community of Lake Havasu City is encouraged to attend this Saturday’s Havasu Hoedown – a class event created to fund future scholarships for community leaders.

As part of this year’s Leadership Lake Havasu Class of 2023, members of the group discussed the event’s theme for their annual class project. The group is under the Lake Havasu Chamber Foundation for Education and Leadership, and is tasked with creating a yearly, one-time community event or seminar to raise funds to sustain their leadership training program.

