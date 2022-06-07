The Lake Havasu City’s River Cities United Way can be considered to be the gateway for local nonprofit businesses to move forward with their operations. The local office oversees nonprofits and other community businesses in Mohave and La Paz counties as well as in Laughlin and Needles.
Debi Pennington, president and CEO of RCUW, provides programs that help with rental and utility assistance for community members in need. She also helps with health and educational initiatives for local youth by implementing programs for them to participate in.
“The main focus of our organization is to collaborate and create partnerships with all of our community nonprofits, with our city government officials and with our business owners,” Pennington said. “We do all of the fundraising so that we can provide grant opportunities to go back out into the local nonprofits or to fill in the gaps for community programs that we’re needing.”
The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program that RCUW provides is geared towards helping people who make equal to or less than $73,000 to do their taxes for free. For this past tax season, 452 people utilized the free tax preparation program. Pennington mentions how the Qualified Charitable Tax Credit (QCO) is beneficial to her organization’s community efforts.
“The QCO is an additional asset that goes back out into the community,” Pennington said. “We put that out for grant opportunity money at the end of the year because what comes in that year has to go right back out that same year.”
For the Happy Healthy Smiles program, Pennington partners with the public health department to impart knowledge about routine dental visits and appropriate dental hygiene with elementary-age students. Elementary schools in Mohave and La Paz counties currently participate in the program. Pennington has plans to branch out and include schools in Colorado City in the initiative.
“We partner with Mohave Community College’s dental hygienists,” Pennington said. “They go out with our puppets and our supplies that are already pre-delivered to the elementaries and they do oral health presentations with those kids.”
According to Pennington, the state of Arizona ranks number one for oral health deficiency. The president and CEO hopes to combat that issue by ensuring local youth are performing regular visits with their dentists. She also wants her program to be established in local preschools in order to reach that younger demographic.
“We do go back and do a survey with our second and third graders because most of them have already gone through the program,” Pennington added. “We’re trying to get an assessment which is what we did this last year to find out how many kids are seeing a dentist on a regular basis, twice a year, every six months, and with that, what cleanings and so on and so forth.”
The housing crisis is another issue that Pennington has her sights on. She mentions that Arizona has no limit on how much a landlord can increase the rent for tenants.
“We’re trying to fill that gap right now with the current people going homeless with the crazy inflation rates right at the moment,” Pennington said. “Whether it’s our senior population that are losing their homes because they have a loss of a loved one in this past year during covid. Or, they just don’t make enough to pay the high inflation rental prices that are going up.”
An example Pennington sets is from a landlord who increased rent for an unit from $700 to $1500, which resulted in a 50 percent increase. With the help from other community partners, she aims to find land that can be used to offset the low availability of affordable housing.
“We were given a property in Golden Valley so we are trying to create some affordable housing,” Pennington said. “I’m trying to work with some other nonprofits that also have land that’s available that we can start doing some building projects on so we can get that up and running.”
Currently in production is a community resource center that will be located on Mesquite Avenue in Havasu. The center will focus on being a stopping point for community members to locate available resources pertaining to their specific needs. Pennington also wants to establish resource centers in Kingman and Bullhead City for the community’s use.
“We are a big part of helping with the resource center because once the center is built, we will have the virtual side that will be connecting all of the resources together,” Pennington described. “They can come in and the people that are in the center can direct them to the different channels based upon the database that we will have integrated into that system.”
Knowing which resources are the most useful for community members is a goal for Pennington. She wants to direct people to the most effective resource for those who need help, whether they are a veteran or homeless.
“When [people] come into United Way, they are also getting back a piece of their dignity, a piece of their self-worth and their value when they walk out that door,” Pennington said. “Part of that is helping them to realize the goodness of what brought them so far in their life already and to remind them that they’re always one step away from having the better life that they want as long as they take the right actions and the right steps.”
Being in collaboration with the local community and being equal contributors is how Pennington believes the community can become more sustainable.
“It really is all of us standing together and working to find some effective solutions that are going to make a difference to really fix all of those little innerworkings in our community,” Pennington continued. “It’s the ecosystem of our environment but it really takes the whole building blocks of every single source that is here working together.”
RCUW is able to designate donations to various nonprofit organizations while providing services such as grant writing for those who need support building up their brand.
“If an organization isn’t off the ground just yet and they need to receive funding, one of the abilities we have is that the funding can come through us and then we can give it to that organization or pay the vendors or pay whatever is necessary that they’re needing,” Pennington explained. “For every nonprofit that we funnel money to, we’re serving all of those people that they’re serving.”
Pennington describes how funds are maintained and kept in the area in which they were raised in order to support that community more locally.
“That’s probably one of the most important things people need to know about United Way. People often think that their money isn’t staying local,” Pennington added. “What’s raised in that community and where that zipcode is, that’s where that money is going.”
In an effort to bring more awareness to RCUW and other local nonprofits, Pennington speaks of the Lumberjack Days event that will be held on the Saturday before Father’s Day. It will be located in the Hualapai Mountain Park with a $10 entrance fee. The event will host food vendors with a special appearance by Smokey the Bear.
“We’re literally having a real live lumberjack show. We have authentic lumberjacks that are coming down to do the Jack and Jill saw, logrolling and axe throwing,” Pennington said. “We have an archery obstacle course and we will have a kids obstacle course that kids can participate in.”
Another fundraiser event that is hosted by RCUW is their annual luau that is held in November. The luau features a fireworks show, a Hawaiian dinner and luau dancers.
“Our fundraisers have changed more to events to invite people in to have an experience,” Pennington said. “Maybe down the road, I would like to do an annual nonprofit event where multiple nonprofits come together and we share in creating one big annual event like the balloonfest and we can all take a portion of the proceeds that come in.”
For more information on River Cities United Way, visit their website at www.rcuw.org or call their Lake Havasu City office at (928) 855-6333.
