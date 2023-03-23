As Passover approaches, Chabad of Lake Havasu City is inviting Jewish people from in the community to participate in the Passover Seder on April 5 at 6:45 p.m.
The Seder takes participants through the story of the miraculous liberation of the Jewish people from bondage in ancient Egypt, while sharing the relevance and beauty of the age-old festival in the modern world. Included in the Seders will be a catered dinner paired with a variety of fine imported wines and Israeli handmade round artisanal Matzo.
The eight-day festival of Passover, which commemorates the exodus of the Jews from Egypt, is celebrated this year from sundown on Wednesday, April 5 until after nightfall on Thursday, April 13.
“This year, as we sit down to our Seder, we will be welcoming Jewish people from across the county and uniting with Jewish people from around the world, linking ourselves with generations of Jews who celebrate this night,” said Rabbi Mendel Super, who directs Chabad of Lake Havasu City. “In Kabbalistic teachings, Matzo is referred to as the “Bread of Faith” and the “Bread of Healing”, and we will share Matzo with the community at a time when faith, hope and healing are needed more than ever.”
The cost is $54 per adult and $18 per child, but organizers say nobody will be turned away because of a lack of funds.
