As Passover approaches, Chabad of Lake Havasu City is inviting Jewish people from in the community to participate in the Passover Seder on April 5 at 6:45 p.m.

The Seder takes participants through the story of the miraculous liberation of the Jewish people from bondage in ancient Egypt, while sharing the relevance and beauty of the age-old festival in the modern world. Included in the Seders will be a catered dinner paired with a variety of fine imported wines and Israeli handmade round artisanal Matzo.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.