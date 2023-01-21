On Jan. 14 Tyler Caban, owner of Ty’s Five Star Phone Repair, went to the emergency room where doctors told him that he needed lifesaving surgery.
Caban’s (who uses a wheelchair due to Spina Bifida) legs had become infected, with one foot being necrotic and his other foot close to it. According to Lena Matie, Caban’s mother, the doctors told them that Caban’s life saving surgery to amputate both his legs only had a 22 percent chance of succeeding.
“It was my worst day ever,” Matie said.
Hours passed. The operation was a success. Caban survived.
However, you would not be able to tell that Caban had just been through such a harrowing ordeal when talking to him. Even while recovering in an ICU bed, the 26 year old business owner is more focused on when he can get back to work.
Caban says he started his electronic repair business, Ty’s Five Star Phone Repair, in 2019 and ran it out of his home at the start. Over the years Caban was able to grow the business to a brick and motor location on McCulloch Boulevard.
“I do everything from cell phone repair, to game console repair and tablet repair,” Caban said.
In today’s age of planned obsolescence, Caban says many people don’t realize how much could be saved by repairing devices instead of replacing them.
“It’s better than having to go out and buy new $1,000 devices every time there is a problem,” Caban said.
Caban says he started to become familiar with tech repair while he was working at cell phone provider store.
“I was always messing with stuff,” Caban said.
Caban, who has been a paraplegic his whole life, could technically not work and live on disability if he wanted to. But Caban says that is not an option for him.
“If I can work, I am going to work,” Caban said.
Caban was born and raised in Lake Havasu City and over his lifetime his go get them attitude has endeared him to many in the community. When news got out about Caban’s emergency surgery those community members rallied behind him to make sure he was taken care of.
Friends set up a gofundme which as of the time of writing has raise $3,200 to help pay the rent for his store. Harriet McLearen, owner of Burgers by the Bridge, has a jar out for donations at her restaurant and a big get well card that people can sign.
Caban says seeing this support left him speechless.
“When I saw the amount of impact I’ve had,” Caban said. “It was shocking.”
Caban says he hopes to be out of the hospital and home by Jan. 23, his birthday. For more information about Caban’s recovery or to donate visit gofundme.com/f/tyler-caban.
Iron Wolf adding new, upscale steakhouse
Iron Wolf Golf & Country Club is opening its second restaurant next week.
On Feb. 3, at 5 p.m. guests will be taking their seats at Reflection Steak House, a fine dining venue that Ion Wolf President John Quinn says provides “culinary delights, extensive wine and spirits offerings and the most beautiful view of Lake Havasu and our incredible sunsets.”
According to Quinn the steakhouse menu has a “vast selection of Prime Cut steaks” including a 32 oz. bone-in tomahawk steak. In addition to steak Quinn says Reflections will have fresh seafood like Chilean sea bass, Salmon, seared ahi tuna, scallops, fruto do mar and lobster.
The menu comes from executive chef Gerardo Garrido who has over 30 years of experience, Quinn says, and previously worked on the Las Vegas Strip.
Quinn says that Reflections will be open Fridays and Saturdays from 5 to 9 p.m. with the last seating being at 8 p.m. Evening resort wear is required for dinners.
The Havasu Business column publishes each Sunday in Today’s News-Herald. Send your business news to Joey Postiglione at jpostiglione@havasunews.com.
