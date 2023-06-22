Lake Havasu City residents came together to raise hundreds of dollars for a local cause.
The KAWS in downtown Havasu opened its doors to patrons for Wednesday evening’s Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser. Hosted in part by Biker Babes 4 Brighter Futures and Reckless Productions, approximately 70 residents attended the free event.
Event organizer Malerie Kerekes says that $680 was raised during the fundraiser, which included a $150 donation from the Red Iron Motorcycle Club. All of the proceeds from the dinner will benefit The Clothes Closet’s 5th Annual Back to School event on July 8.
“It was a great experience for me and definitely set the pace for future fundraising events,” Kerekes said. “I would like to thank all the volunteers, sponsors and contributors that made the fundraiser possible.”
Local volunteers, including Kerekes’ husband, Joseph, and resource manager Cindy Keasey of The Clothes Closet, helped throughout the night.
The fundraiser itself was financially supported by silent auctions, which Kerekes says supplied more than $200 for the dinner.
For July’s school event, Keasey says those in need will receive free school supplies, such as backpacks, along with various types of clothing.
“The community working together is the best. We can get more done with more of us,” Keasey said. “We just love the community and we thank everybody for their help.”
The Clothes Closet’s 5th Annual Back to School event will be held on Sat., July 8 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The Clothes Closet is located at 1968 Mesquite Ave.
