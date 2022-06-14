Founded in 2000, Havasu Silent Witness relies on help from the community to provide local law enforcement with tips about crime and other suspicious activity.
Anonymous tips are provided to the nonprofit organization through multiple avenues such as phone calls, text messages, emails or online forms submitted from their website. The tips are then dispersed to the Lake Havasu City Police Department who then follows up on the leads.
Treasurer Debbie Torres, who joined HSW in 2021, believes that the more crime local law enforcement is able to prevent will help lower future crime rates in Havasu.
“The more tips we get and the more [tips] that turn into something significant, the police are more knowledgeable about what’s going on,” Torres said. “[The police] are quicker to solve the crimes that are there and hopefully that deterrent will make people think.”
Torres says that she has seen an increase in engagement from the younger Havasu community. Those with families tend to want to be more involved in keeping their community a safe place for their children.
“We’re really excited that the younger Havasu residents with young kids are very interested. We’re even talking about going into the schools to explain how this works,” Torres continued. “We’re going to check with the school resource officers to see if that’s something that we can expand into in the future.”
Despite the organization being in operation for the last 20 years, Torres says that due to the lack of community outreach, residents were unaware of what HSW actually did.
“I didn’t realize that we were the only silent witness group outside of Kingman, Bullhead City and Fort Mohave that didn’t have an outreach,” Torres said. “They all had a table, they would go to events, golf courses, and we were the only ones that didn’t have it.”
Havasu’s silent witness program held their first public event in March 2021. Torres said that the previous board members did not have any kind of informational brochures, including their logo. After new board members were appointed between 2020 and 2021, progress was made towards creating relevant promotional information.
“We did a four-day home show and we had nothing. We had no logo, we had no tablecloth, we had nothing.We [contacted] the printer here in town and they worked overtime,” Torres said. “We designed everything. All of our literature that we give out, our magnets, flyers, forms.”
Since participating in their first community event last spring, Torres says her organization has gone on to attend the downtown district’s First Friday events. She hopes to branch out and set up more informational booths at other events in town to help with raising awareness.
“This is something new post-covid. We really didn’t have a way to get to the public,” Torres continued. “We decided that we would get a tent, a table, brochures, and giveaways for the kids to attract them to the booth and kind of explain to everyone, this is a service that we have here and this is how you use it.”
The amount of tips received by the nonprofit have risen after the local community noticed the presence of HSW during events in the city.
“You can see a sign that says ‘Havasu Silent Witness’ but it doesn’t really explain what it does and that’s where we come in,” Torres said. “Hopefully, as we go through our events, more and more people will know what it means and it’ll help everybody.”
Although residents are encouraged to share their tips anonymously, Torres states that some community members do not mind being recognized. If a resident submits information anonymously, they are given a number that is used for identifying them if their tip leads to a successful investigation by local law enforcement.
“If they call the tip line, our dispatchers answer, ‘Havasu Silent Witness,’ and they have no idea who is on the other end,” Torres said. “You can get a number if we’re going to pursue that a little bit more.”
By acknowledging the anonymity factor, Torres hopes that will help bring in more involvement from the community. She notes that as Havasu grows in size, the crime rate will slowly start to rise as well.
“I think that we are really making an effort to make Havasu a safer place as it grows by helping the community help the police,” Torres said. “The more they see, they might notice something that is abnormal.”
Monetary rewards that are offered by the police department are usually paid out by HSW, if the amount is over $500. The department has a set amount of funds that can be used for rewards. If a larger reward is offered, then HSW is contacted to help with funding that payment.
“The police are authorized anything up to $500,” Torres said. “Anything over that, we usually just get approval and we never say no.”
Torres speaks of one incident where a reward was paid for a tip that led to the successful arrest of a criminal. The reward was not originally offered, but the police department found the situation to be worthy of a payment to the resident who submitted the tip.
“[The police] contacted me and I wrote a check out,” Torres said. “This woman didn’t really care if she was anonymous or not but we paid her a check and it was money well spent.”
Every two months, HSW holds a meeting with the LHCPD to discuss the tips that were received and which cases are being worked on. Torres says that their liaison with the police department is Kathy Stewart, who also heads the local Neighborhood Watch program.
“We have a detective that sits at the meeting and tells us what kind of tips came in, what’s going on in the town, where they’re focusing their attention,” Torres explained. “Right now, their biggest thing is the selling of drugs like fentanyl. Any tips that we get can help them because they can’t be everywhere and they can’t see everything.”
Since HSW is all volunteer-based, they rely heavily on donations to go towards funding the reward money that is offered. Torres says that the local Walmart has awarded HSW two grants through their community grant program. Aside from that, HSW primarily raises funds through their participation in local events.
“We raise money at our booth and people see our donation box and they’re very generous,” Torres said. “We’re looking at fundraising strongly over the summer. That’s our goal. To get more money so [the police] can pay more rewards to get more bad guys off the street.”
Community members who want to volunteer with the organization during their events can do so by contacting them with their interest in joining. Torres says that HSW currently has between 12 and 15 board members.
“We could still use new members. When we go to events that are multi-day, it’s a big toll on everybody to spend two or four days at an event,” Torres said. “The more members we have, the better.”
When thinking on how useful tips can be to the police department, Torres says that a small tip can lead to a large investigation.
“What might be meaningless to you isn’t meaningless to the police,” Torres explained. “They need such little things to go on and that could come from you.”
The relationship that HSW has with the police department is one that is based solely on combating crime that is happening within Havasu. Torres hopes that residents will begin to pay more attention to their neighborhoods and report tips that will help with improving their city.
“We’re the only nonprofit or outside group that works closely with the police department, as closely as we do,” Torres said. “We’re there to provide them with what they need and hopefully we can continue to do that.”
For more information on Havasu Silent Witness or to submit a tip, visit their website at www.lhcaz.gov/police/havasu-silent-witness. You can also call (928) 854-TIPS (8477) or email them at tips@lhcaz.gov.
