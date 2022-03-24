Next Saturday, the Lake Havasu City community is coming together to honor Mother Earth.
On April 2, a community wide cleanup event is being led by Lake Havasu City Rotary Club member Carrie Hemme.
Hemme says that service clubs such as the three local Rotary clubs and the Marine Association are participating in the event, but any community member can pick up a trash bag and participate.
“We are encouraging the entire community to participate,” Hemme said. “You can pick up trash right off your street, at your kid’s soccer game or just on a walk through one of our parks.”
All Hemme asks of participants in the cleanup is that they email her at the end of the day at clh@strachota.com to report how many people in their group participated and how many bags of trash they filled.
This past Wednesday Mayor Cal Sheehy issued a proclamation declaring April 2 as Havasu’s Earth Day 2022-Invest in Our Planet in order to help promote the event.
“We are all caretakers of our planet and we have an obligation to preserve the Earth’s beauty and resources and to encourage others to take similar action,” Sheehy said.
According to Hemme, Republic Services is providing complementary trash bags along with placing a dumpster on the North and Southside of town. The free trash bags can be picked up at Republic Services Office Monday through Friday and at Michael Alan Furnishings seven days a week.
Hemme says this is the first time Havasu has had a community wide cleanup day to celebrate Earth Day and she hopes to make it an annual event.
For more information on how to get involved with the Day of Service, text Hemme at 928-230-1431.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.