As the sun set on Lake Havasu, close to a hundred residents gathered in the Bridgeview Room at Shugrue’s Restaurant to recognize and honor a dozen local women.
The night welcomed supporters to join nonprofit organization Hav-A-Sis in celebrating their inaugural Heroes in Heels event. The organization, which just observed its second year of operation this past January, acknowledged 12 women from Lake Havasu City for the work they perform in the community.
The first of the women to receive an honor was Cindy Azar, who Connie Alexander, director of Hav-A-Sis, commended for her continuous dedication and support of the nonprofit. Instead of accepting an award, Azar was presented with two handmade works of art that were crafted by Pat Austin, the nonprofit’s treasurer.
Following the unveiling of Azar’s gifts, Alexander then announced the other 11 women who were selected as the “heroes” of the event. Each of the women were handed an award that commemorated their service within the city.
Of those women were Vicki McKee, Harriet Mclearen, Stephanie Lane, Kathi DeClark, Cristi Newport and Dr. Heather Anderson. Judy Harvey, Carol Ferrell, Rebecca Claas, Vilma Urbina and Jeannie Chilia were also given awards during the event’s recognition ceremony.
The industries in which the women serve range from assisted living facilities, domestic violence shelters, the nonprofit sector and women-owned businesses.
The event continued on into the evening with a catered dinner, live music and a distribution of raffle prizes.
