Handing out awards

The event’s signature sponsor Suzy Valdes, left, and director of Hav-A-Sis Connie Alexander handed out awards to the 11 women that were recognized on Wednesday night.

 La’Erica Conner-Sims/Today’s News-Herald

As the sun set on Lake Havasu, close to a hundred residents gathered in the Bridgeview Room at Shugrue’s Restaurant to recognize and honor a dozen local women.

The night welcomed supporters to join nonprofit organization Hav-A-Sis in celebrating their inaugural Heroes in Heels event. The organization, which just observed its second year of operation this past January, acknowledged 12 women from Lake Havasu City for the work they perform in the community.

