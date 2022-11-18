Beginning at 9 a.m., the Community Youth Market will return to the KAWS building in downtown Lake Havasu City.
Sponsored by local nonprofit Havasu Together, the market invites youth between the ages of five and 18 to learn the basics of being self-sufficient entrepreneurs while selling handmade goods to the community.
From home bakers and crafters to budding artists, the market features young creators from every trade and age in-between. After beginning the event in fall 2020, Lake Havasu Youth Market’s Volunteer Coordinator Gina Smith says the market is now in its fifth season. Two markets are held each year with the first one held in the spring.
About 50 percent of the vendors return the following season to continue selling in the markets. Smith said that the support the event receives from the community extends to local small businesses.
This year marks the largest turnout of youth vendors, Smith says, with 63 booths scheduled for set-up.
“We do it outdoors in the parking lot in front of the “Farm to Table” mural,” Smith added. “This year, we’re also going to be expanding into the interior of the KAWS as we’ve expanded in size.”
Havasu Together’s President Regan Ross-Robertson describes the mission of her organization as one that promotes “community growth and enrichment through art and entrepreneurship.”
Ross-Robertson shares that her group plays an active role in the monthly First Friday gatherings by including art night events. In addition to the youth market, the seasonal farmers market is also under the umbrella of the nonprofit.
“It’s absolutely amazing on my end to see what some of these kids are able to create,” Ross-Robertson said. “Seeing what these kids create just blows my mind that they’re able to make things like they do.”
Those wanting to shop at this morning’s youth market are advised to bring cash. The shop runs from 9 a.m. until noon today in the parking lot and inside space of the KAWS building located at 2144 McCulloch Blvd N.
