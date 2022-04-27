If your home is a popular spot for wasp nests, try this all-natural remedy before using chemical sprays and expensive repellants. First, wasps are not all bad when it comes to your home and garden; they eat invasive insects like flies. But to keep them far away from your home, try peppermint oil. Just soak cotton balls with peppermint oil and stuff them between cracks and crevices where wasps are prone to build nests. Wasps dislike the scent of mint so much they will avoid those areas. And never squash a wasp; killing one releases a pheromone that invites other wasps to swarm where the scent was released.
