There are many reasons why the simple act of picking a few wildflowers at the park is a big no-no. First, removing wildflowers (especially if they are annuals) means the seed from the plant won’t be left to reproduce next season. And fewer flowers means fewer pollinating species attracted to the plants, which leads to even fewer future plants. Finally, it’s illegal: For the reasons detailed above, it’s against the law to pick wildflowers (and shrubs, ferns and bulbs) in parks, and you can receive citations for doing so.

