If you’re having a hard time keeping houseplants alive, or you’re going on vacation and would like them to thrive while you’re away, here’s a simple way to recycle newspaper and give your plants a fighting chance. Give your thirsty houseplant a good drink of water, then place a layer of newspaper on top of the soil; now water more, until the newspaper is completely saturated. This does two things: It helps seal the moisture in the soil so the roots stay moist, and over time the newspaper will simply break down into beneficial mulch for the houseplant. If you have arid-loving plants like succulents and cacti, all you have to do is remove buds and flowers and place them in a sunny spot. Removing the flowers means the plants need less water to stay alive. In fact, they can go months without water if you pinch their flowers off.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.