Her eyes were a mixture of fear and sadness as my friend spoke, saying, “There is a tumor… the doctor has decided against a needle biopsy saying one in five of this type are cancerous.” “Eva” sought help at a hospital in California. (Fictitious names are used in this writing.)
Three weeks later, we talked again before surgery. This time there were no tears. She spoke of knowing that she was in God’s hands and marveled at the peace she felt. Her eyes were bright, no longer dark with fear.
A young man, “Fred,” with a wife and two small children grew quiet and helpless as he watched the economy worsen. One after another of his co-workers was laid off. He had worked there the past 10 years believing the job held a promising future. It was now nearing bankruptcy. He knew company policy would require his discharge before other employees who had worked longer than him.
The stress showed on Fred’s face when my husband and I visited him with his family. A few weeks passed before we talked again. I dialed the phone with a little hesitation after not being in touch for several weeks.
“How’s it going, buddy?”
His answer came across the line with exuberance. “Everything’s great. Just great.”
Thinking something had changed with the company, I said, “Going great sounds good. Changes at work, huh?”
His voice grew quiet, but full of assurance. “It’s the same. I just don’t worry about it now.” He, too, was well ensconced in a walk of faith.
Another instance of witnessing faith at work, involved a friendship between a young woman who I will call “Sue” and her friend, “June.” Sue, who at the time was my coworker, spoke of the friendship between them becoming more and more uncomfortable, “like a pair of pinching shoes,” she said.
“More recently,” Sue said, “I have cringed over certain behaviors that trip me up as I try to communicate with her, but now June is unwilling to handle even a request for clarification. I am exhausted with it all. I can’t say anything right; and, I am often confused by her retorts. Gulping down my feelings is no longer a good choice for me.”
Eventually, these experiences rendered the relationship into one of forced congeniality.
“Everything was “rosy”—or so it seemed, Sue said, “But all we have is surface talk, now.” Nothing heartfelt is shared like we used to enjoy.”
No doubt they both were hurt by what was happening. And, Sue could not seem to get things back to where they were in the friendship. The relationship was stuck as Sue gave up all hope for honesty. Ambivalence had forced them into silence. And, the inability to be honest tore them apart.
Finally, Sue made up her mind not to allow herself to be manipulated into guilt, but rather to state she needed to stop trying to be understood. Sue knew more than likely the friendship enjoyed with June in the past would end . . . and so it did.
I see all three of these life stories as having two things in common. Each required courage to get through adversities. But there is something more. Each of these three individuals lived prayerfully and had a treasured relationship with the Lord. They prayed for guidance and sometimes spoke of their experiences with friends who could listen as they tried to figure things out.
Within these three incidences, there was pain and apprehension in the areas of health, income and relationship. Yet, each person eventually found the strength needed to move forward by relying on God’s help.
Someone once said, “Courage is fear that has said its prayers.” After reflecting on some of my own life’s experiences, I know this is true. At times we cry out to God in great fervor. We “get a hold of the horns of the altar,” as an Old Testament writer put it. We “hang in there, persistently trusting until peace comes—and strength. We gain courage—in the midst of what can be exasperating circumstances.
We rely on one of Christ’s last promises, “My peace I leave with you. My peace I give to you.” He knew when He spoke that some of his followers would go to the grave as martyrs, and that each would go there with peace. He led the way. It is a peace that is miles apart from resignation and worlds away from fatalism. It is something mighty—that makes our faith worth living—and dying for. It is a faith that holds us together.
Hold fast to faith which has given courage through the challenges of yesteryears, and is now providing courage within the challenges of today. Scriptures continuously fortify faith and courage with admonitions like, “Trust in the Lord with all your heart, and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways acknowledge Him, and He shall direct your paths” (Proverb 3:5-8).
