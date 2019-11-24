A new study found that Arizona is the 48th smartest state in the U.S.
Of course, readers always should take study results with a grain of salt.
To help it determine who is really the smartest, SafeHome.org today released a study ranking the smartest and dumbest states in America using the latest data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the U.S. Department of Education and the College Board.
Currently, 65% of Americans think they have above average intelligence and two in three people say they are smarter than other people. Everyone can’t be right.
The rankings were determined by analyzing four categories in every state. Those findings in Arizona include:
· Adults 25 or olderwith bachelor’s degrees: 18.30%
· High school graduation rates in 2017: 78%
· Median SAT score in 2018-2019: 134
· ACT takers meeting subject benchmarks: 35%
SafeHome.org said the 10 smartest states in America are New Jersey, Utah, Massachusetts, North Carolina, Montana, Virginia, Kansas, Wisconsin, Oregon and Minnesota. It said the 10 least smart states are Idaho, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Arizona, Louisiana, Alaska, Hawaii, Mississippi, Ohio and Kentucky.
SafeHome.org sells security systems.
