With many candidates seeking offices ranging from local to national on hand, the London Bridge Republican Women got an extended look at their options for U.S. Senate at their monthly meeting on Monday.
The 2020 Senate special election is for the seat of late Sen. John McCain, and the winner will hold office through 2022. Gov. Doug Ducey temporarily appointed Martha McSally to the position. She is seeking the office along with Glendale businessman Daniel McCarthy. McCarthy was in attendance at the meeting and although McSally was tied up with impeachment proceedings in Washington, D.C., Noah Jennings, her Regional Political Director, represented her.
Both men spoke to the gathering for a few minutes before taking questions from the London Bridge Republican Women.
Immigration
On border security, Jennings and McCarthy both touted the need to complete the border wall, increase border patrols, and improve the technology used by those patrols.
When asked what is being done to get illegal immigrants out of the country, McCarthy claimed the answer is nothing, but promised to change that.
“You guys are going to have a workaholic… Let’s send Trump reinforcements,” he said.
Jennings claimed McSally has in fact been working to address the problem, but Republicans in Washington, D.C. are limited in what they can do in the current political climate.
“There is work being done and there are conversations being had,” he said. “Here is the reality that we have to face, right now we have a blue House of Representatives. So the first day we pass an aggressive immigration reform bill in the Senate it is going to the House and that is the last we are ever going to hear of it.”
Jennings noted that voters can change that dynamic at the ballot box in November.
“Right now, let’s focus on the things that we can get done and not waste taxpayer dollars,” he said. “Because that is what we would be doing sending Nancy Pelosi any kind of real immigration bill.”
Education
McCarthy said he would work to eliminate the Department of Education.
“The Department of Education is a $60 billion a year enterprise. It funds Arizona approximately 10% of our overall budget,” he said. “So for 10% we get all these strings that are attached to this communist, progressive indoctrination.”
Jennings said states need to take Arizona’s lead and put itself in a position where they aren’t as reliant on federal funding.
“It is a huge beast to fight. I am happy to see that in Arizona the state government does so well that they don’t really need quite the funding that the Department of Education dispenses,” Jennings said. “We just need to make sure that each of our states has a government that has the ability to do that and we can just work the Department of Education out of a job. I think that would be a lot more satisfying for the American people to do.”
Public lands
McCarthy said he is also in favor of eliminating the Bureau of Land Management. He claimed the BLM infringes on state sovereignty.
“There is no reason for the BLM to be in place. There is no reason for many of the federal agencies to be in place,” he said. “The BLM needs to go away. Somebody needs to draft legislation and fight for this stuff. Stand on the senate floor until their legs drop if that is what it takes. Then do it again and again.”
Jennings said that eliminating BLM sounds good, but the situation isn’t that simple.
“Nobody knows what would happen to the lands if they weren’t being managed by the BLM,” he said. “But they are moving the headquarters out to Colorado, I believe, so at the very least the people who make all those decisions will have to start facing the people who those decisions effect daily. The Bundy’s can go one state over through Utah and talk to the BLM face to face and talk about the problems they have. That is the first step. Making sure that these agencies know who they answer to – that is the people.”
