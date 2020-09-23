As a criminal trial approaches in the case of a caregiver accused of stealing from a vulnerable adult, attorneys are now questioning the defendant’s competence to stand trial.
The trial of 57-year-old Lake Havasu City resident Daniel L. Cramer is scheduled to begin next week. But according to Deputy Mohave County Public Defender Kenneth Beane, Cramer has exhibited speech and behavior that begs further examination by court-appointed psychologists. Beane was assigned to Cramer’s case earlier this year, and first spoke with his client in an April telephone call.
“The defendant indicated that he did not believe his defense counsel was an attorney,” Beane wrote in his request for a psychological evaluation this week. “He believed that defense counsel was in league with the defendant’s adversaries, and that this court already dismissed his case in a secret meeting. When his defense counsel attempted to correct these beliefs, (Cramer) stated he was a billionaire, and would “crush” his defense counsel.”
Cramer previously received psychological evaluations from Kingman doctors Laurence Schiff and Mark Harvancik this February. The doctors agreed that although unusual, Cramer was mentally competent to stand trial, according to court records.
As Beane attempted to work with Cramer for his client’s defense, however, Beane says his client’s mental status left him unable to make informed or rational decisions in his defense..
Beane’s request for a new psychological evaluation for Cramer was filed Wednesday in Mohave Superior Court. According to Beane’s motion for re-evaluation, prosecutors are willing to defer to the court’s decision as to whether such an evaluation would be necessary.
According to police, Cramer was the victim’s caretaker for about a decade. In 2018, he allegedly asked the victim, who sources say suffered from dementia, to sign a deed for the sale of her Oliver Lane residence – which was valued at more than $125,000.
Police say Cramer sold the home for about $130,000. John Tschample – who is the victim’s son as well as Cramer’s half-brother – reported Cramer’s actions to law enforcement when he learned of the sale.
According to police, Cramer admitted to buying a 2013 Corvette for $14,500 after selling the home. He also purchased a 2011 Nissan truck for about $12,000, police said, and placed $50,000 into a mutual fund. As of last October, police were still trying to determine where the rest of the money from Cramer’s sale of the victim’s home had gone.
When questioned by detectives last year, Cramer allegedly said he believed himself to be the executor of the victim’s estate, and said he was within his rights to sell her property.
Cramer provided no financial assistance to the victim or her family, according to police, and never intended to. According to Tschample, the victim died in November.
Unless shown incompetent to stand trial in front of a jury of his peers, Cramer’s trial is scheduled to begin Sept. 29.
