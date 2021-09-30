Costume contest royalty will be returning to compete for the throne this Sunday under the London Bridge.
Mollie Miller, the first place winner of the 1973 and 1974 costume contests, will be competing in the revived contest this Sunday. The contest began in 1971 as one of the many events to celebrate the dedication of the bridge.
The contest was named in honor of Elrose Dussault, the Havasu pioneer who was the original director for the event, challenges residents to craft an historical clothing that showcases styles from England all the way from the Old English period to the Victorian era. For Miller, whose first hobby is costuming and whose second is history, this contest is right up her wheelhouse.
“I have always been a big fan of the history from that period,” Miller said. “I do a lot of historical research for my costume. I go through books on the House of Plantagenets and the Tudor era. Wars of the Roses is probably my favorite era to study.”
Wars of the Roses, a series of civil wars for the English Throne in the late 1400s, was the inspiration for author George R.R. Martin when he penned the popular book series, “Game of Thrones.”
For this year’s competition Miller says she is taking inspiration for her costume from Catherine of Aragon, Queen of England and the first wife of Henry VIII before their famous split.
“My costume probably took a total of five days’ work,” Miller said. “I am also doing one for my husband whose inspiration is King Henry VIII—he loves Henry VIII and I say well as long as he doesn’t get too enthusiastic about cutting off wives heads.”
Miller says that she was first attracted to the costume contest after seeing the inaugural one in 1971.
“Costuming has always been my hobby, I have been doing that for a long time,” Miller said. “In the 70s there wasn’t a lot going on with the renaissance fairs and that kind of thing but I saw the original costume contest and I thought that looks like fun, I want to try it.”
Besides winning a couple of the contests, Miller has a lot of fond memories from those early costume contests, including helping a friend’s daughter with her costume.
“She was a bit of a tomboy,” Miller said about her friend’s daughter. “Tall, skinny girl with real short hair and thick glasses. So I made her this royal costume and she entered the young adults division. When she was ready to go, I had done her makeup and her hair, I was standing next to her and her father walked up and said Mollie, have you seen my daughter? And he was standing right next to her so I said let me introduce you to Princess Norma.”
“She didn’t miss a beat,” Miller laughed. “She just curtseyed.”
Miller lived in Havasu during the 1970s before moving away. In 2016 Miller and her husband moved back after retiring and finding that retirement wasn’t for her Miller took up a job at the Nautical Beachfront Resort, her old favorite haunt.
“It was the spot in those days,” Miller said.
Along with the costume contest, Miller said she is excited for the whole town to be rallying behind the bridge for its 50th anniversary.
“I am so happy to see all those events come back to the city,” Miller said. “Because back in the 70s we celebrated all the time. We had a wonderful time. The London Bridge Days were a big deal and we made the most of it.”
The Elrose Dussault Costume Contest is this Sunday under the bridge from noon to 1 p.m.
