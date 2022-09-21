Lowe's

Sexual harassment by Lowe’s employee may have gone on for more than a decade, according to a complaint.

 Brandon Messick/Today’s News-Herald

Three women were awarded a $700,000 settlement from Lowe’s hardware company last week in reference to accusations of sexual harassment at the company’s Lake Havasu City location. And according to court documents, that harassment may have been ongoing for more than a decade.

According to the federal complaint filed against the company in August, incidents of sexual harassment may have been ongoing at the Havasu location since 2009, with the offending party now identified as Lowe’s Pro Service Specialist William Wetzel.

0
0
1
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.