Concerns over winter visitors taking vaccines from full-time Mohave County residents were raised at Monday’s meeting of the county Board of Supervisors.
Supervisor Jean Bishop said she’s heard from a number of her constituents about how the short supplies were being allocated.
“There are some concerns out there that our snowbird population are receiving vaccines that are allocated for Mohave County,” Supervisor Jean Bishop said. “This is a valid concern because I think Havasu has approximately 20,000 winter visitors and if they are using up the vaccine that should be reserved for full time county residents it doesn’t seem quite fair since we are limited.”
Mohave County Health Director Denise Burley pointed out that while winter visitors were not permanent residents, they do have an effect on the county’s healthcare system during the time they are here.
Burley said the county is following the state department of health’s guidance, which states that a person’s place of residence doesn’t dictate whether they can get the vaccine.
“I think it would be incredibly difficult for providers to screen out some of those individuals,” she said. “It is not impossible but it would mean that their systems would need to be updated and upgraded to ensure that people had a valid ID.”
Furthermore, the state did consider winter visitor population when deciding the vaccine allocations for Mohave County as well as Pinal, Pima, Yuma and La Paz counties, Burley said.
As of Feb. 1, 13,732 doses of the Moderna covid-19 vaccine have been administered throughout Mohave County, Burley said. That’s about 60 percent of the 22,700 vaccines allocated for the county. Those remaining doses have been assigned to people but still need to be administered, she said.
Burley attended the Feb. 1 Board of Supervisors meeting to update the Board on where the county is currently at in their distribution of the vaccine and who is currently eligible to receive a shot.
Mohave County is currently vaccinating people in the 1A and Priority 1B phases, which includes healthcare workers and people over 75 years old. County spokesman Roger Galloway said on Friday that the health department expects to move on to the next tier some time this week.
The county also announced on Friday that it was working with local vaccine providers to ensure they use at least 80 percent of the vaccines they receive each week. Burley said the county will direct vaccines to sites that can serve large numbers and transfer unused doses to those facilities.
“So if we notice within a facility that the vaccine is not being utilized quickly enough we will ask that facility to transfer some of those doses or all to other sites,” she said.
Along with rerouting vaccines to the most efficient providers, the County is also working with local grocery stories to help with vaccinating efforts.
“We’ve recognized that Safeway’s and Albertsons current allocation, the way they have it structured, would take a long time to use, so we are coordinating an event with them this week in which they expect to allocate and administer about 400 to 500 doses and we’ll have more information on that soon.”
Burley also pointed out the recent appearance of the United Kingdom strain of coronavirus in Arizona means it is still important for people to take precautions like wearing masks, properly washing hands and covering their mouth when they sneeze or cough.
Over this past weekend there were 512 covid-19 cases reported along with 13 deaths. Of those cases, 82 involved Lake Havasu City residents. Three of the deaths were from Havasu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.