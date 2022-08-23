Protesting upcoming drag queen show

On Tuesday a crowd of residents gathered in front of the radio station to protest an upcoming drag show in Lake Havasu City.

 Joey Postiglione/Today’s News-Herald

It is still six months away, but the drag show being performed in Lake Havasu City on Feb. 4 is already catching people’s attention.

On Tuesday, over a dozen Lake Havasu City residents gathered in front of the radio station to protest a planned drag queen show in February. Protesters say they are concerned the show is a danger for children in the community but the show’s organizer says that could not be further from the truth.

