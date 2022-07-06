Concerns about Colorado River water availability have been building over the past two decades of drought throughout the Southwest, but were ratcheted up even further this summer when the head of the Bureau of Reclamation told the states in the basin that they would need to cut a combined 2 to 4 million acre-feet of water use next year.
During a U.S. Senate hearing about the drought in the West on June 14, Bureau of Reclamation Commissioner Camille Touton said the Colorado River is seeing challenges “unlike anything we have seen in our history” after more than 20 years of drought in the region. Touton said hotter temperatures in the Southwest driven by climate change have led to less water reaching Lake Powell and Lake Mead, which are the two largest reservoirs in the country but both recently hit their lowest levels on record. The bureau reported on June 16 that Lake Mead’s water level had fallen 6 feet in the previous month alone.
During the June hearing Touton told the states in the Colorado River Basin that they have just 60 days to create an emergency plan to cut between 2 million and 4 million acre-feet of water use in 2023 – or the Bureau of Reclamation will make the cuts itself. That puts the deadline for an agreement in mid-August.
For comparison, Arizona’s total Colorado River allocation is 2.8 million acre-feet. Of course, no one state will be responsible for making all of the required cuts on its own. Arizona is joined in the Lower Colorado River Basin by California and Nevada, while Colorado, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming make up the Upper Basin. The river also serves 30 native tribes in the basin.
Havasu’s former Water Resources Coordinator Doyle Wilson, who retired in 2019 but still contracts with the city on water related issues, points out that the scale of the cuts being requested by the Bureau of Reclamation are much larger than the reductions laid out in the 2007 interim guidelines for even a tier 2 or tier 3 water shortage. According to the bureau’s June report Lake Mead is expected to be at an elevation of 1,040 feet above sea level on Jan. 1, 2023 which would trigger a tier 2 shortage under the interim guidelines.
“The guidelines are being tweaked a little bit because of our rapidly increasing situation,” Wilson said. “It looks like, at minimum, we will definitely be in the second tier of shortage. But that is a minor amount of cuts compared to what they are asking for today. They are looking at the hydrology of the basin on a wholesale basis and they see that the Upper Basin is not going to be supplying nearly as much water to the Lower Basin as we would like to see. I think they are calling for more extreme measures to decrease the effects on the reservoirs here because they definitely want to keep power generation at both Lake Powell and Lake Mead.”
Doyle said about 80% of Colorado River water is used for agricultural purposes, with about 20% used by cities and urban areas. He said he thinks both interests will have to find a way to cut back in order to meet the conservation goals.
“If you include all the water use by Los Angeles, San Diego, Phoenix, Tucson and Las Vegas that will not even touch the 2 to 4 million acre feet we are being asked to cut back,” Wilson said. “So what this means is that the farming interest, many of which have top priority, is going to have to figure out a way to cut back as well. That is going to be tough – especially given only 60 days to come up with a plan on a wholesale basis for both the Upper and Lower basins.”
If states within the basin can’t agree on how to divvy up the cuts by the August deadline, it appears the Bureau of Reclamation will make those decisions.
“Who knows what that is going to look like? I’m sure they are going to try to be as fairly and evenly distributed as they can be, but what does that mean for local people everywhere, including us,” Wilson asked. “We don’t know yet, and I don’t think we will know until August.”
Lake Havasu City’s water
Lake Havasu City has water entitlements for 28,581.7 acre feet of Colorado River water each year, which is enough to sustain the city at its estimated build out population of about 100,000 residents. But as water levels continue to decline it is becoming less clear how much of the city’s allocation will be available to it in any given year.
Luckily, Lake Havasu City has only used about half of its total allocation in recent years – giving it a bit of a buffer. That is why the historic tier 1 shortages declared on the Colorado River for 2022 haven’t had much tangible impact locally.
Wilson said Havasu diverted a total of 12,918 acre feet from the Colorado River in 2021. The city’s water use actually peaked at about 14,500 acre feet around 2005 to 2007. Since then the city has reduced its water use by about 10.4%, even as the population has grown by about 18.6% during that time.
Wilson said Havasu has been able to decrease its use despite its growth due to a variety of water conservation projects over the past 18 years or so.
“A lot of those dealt with rebates to help people buy lower use items like toilets, washing machines, and dishwashers in the house,” Wilson said. “We also helped people with leak detection in their water systems and whole water audits to help people identify where their water loses are – that has been a really good one on one program for a long time.”
Wilson said the city has also made use of grants from the Bureau of Reclamation for projects like upgrading the city and school districts irrigation systems, setting up water harvesting demonstration sites. Havasu has also place more focus on xeriscaping (low or no water landscaping) as well as increasing water reuse by providing treated wastewater for irrigation purposes to local golf courses and several city parks.
Although Havasu’s water conservation measures have already made an impact on its overall use, more may be needed in the years ahead if the drought continues.
The City Council last discussed the topic in-depth during a work session on water in September and expressed interest in refining its drought response plans to give citizens a better idea of what to expect and how the city would respond when faced with various “wet” water shortages – where the supply of water is not enough to meet demand.
Knudson told the council last week that the city plans to talk about potential code updates related to future drought declarations in about two months.
“Dr. Wilson is going to present and give some recommendations on actions that the council should consider and changes to the code that the council may consider that has a direct relation to a declaration of a drought – a trigger that would take place,” Knudson told the council. “I don’t think we want to be in a position where a drought declaration takes place and then council sits down and has these really difficult conversations at that time.”
Water saving tools
Wilson said Havasu’s 2020 Water Conservation Plan already lays out five tools available to the city to curb water use in the event of a shortage, but said there is currently no mechanism to actually implement any of the measures or indication of what situations they would be used for.
The five main conservation tools listed in the city’s plan starts off with voluntary water conservation such as education and rebates for water conserving devices. The second tool is mandatory water conservation focused on non-essential use like irrigation and water waste – which could be applied to residential or non-residential use. A third option is to increase the water rates by establishing a special short term rate during the storage. A fourth option would be to make use of roughly 120,000 acre feet of water Havasu has access to through the Arizona Water Banking Authority – although that option would be particularly expensive. The final option would be water rationing, where water would be allocated to each customer based on the desired water percentage reduction.
Wilson said he has completed a water shortage plan that lays out his suggestions for how to use those tools to ensure the city doesn’t run out of water.
“Let’s say our normal yearly demand is 13,000 acre feet,” Wilson said. “If the feds come back and say we are only going to get 11,000 acre feet this year then we have to figure out how to save 2,000 acre feet worth of water. So how are we a going to go about doing that? I’m trying to build in those kinds of scenarios.”
Ultimately, it will be up to the City Council to decide how or if those tools should be use to address any potential water shortages.
