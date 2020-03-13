Recent university graduate and Baltimore resident Ryan Blum lounged on a poolside chair at the London Bridge Resort Friday afternoon. Beneath the sunshine and pumping music, a global pandemic may have been the furthest thing from his mind.
“We’ve come (to Havasu) for the past couple of years,” Blum said. “The coronavirus was really just a concern when we were on the plane … Being young, we have good immune systems, and that definitely helps,” Blum said.
“It’s more of a threat to older people – they’re the ones who get really sick.”
And he isn’t wrong, according to Mohave County health officials.
Crowded travel settings like airports, enclosed mass transit systems and crowded indoor festivals are likely at higher risk than less crowded, open-air settings such as outdoor recreational venues, county health officials said in a Friday statement. Those at highest risk of severe COVID-19 illness include adults older than 60 and those with chronic medical conditions such as heart disease, diabetes or lung disease, according to the Mohave County Health Department. Those at highest risk of getting very sick are advised to avoid crowds as much as possible.
Mohave County officials are working with the Arizona Department of Health Services, city leadership, schools, community organizations, healthcare providers and other groups to mitigate the spread of the virus and inform the public as new information becomes available.
“There is absolutely no need for alarm,” Mohave County Communications Director Roger Galloway said Friday. “Take preventative measures like hygiene and wash your hands thoroughly.”
Health officials have received inquiries and requests for COVID-19 testing from Mohave County residents throughout the month, but none have tested positive.
Some of Havasu’s winter visitors, however, are taking precautions.
“(Havasu) is a beautiful city,” said Minnesota resident Sue Woodard. She and her husband, Wayne Woodard, have been staying in Havasu since Jan. 1. ”We’ve been coming here three years. We have friends here that we like to come and visit. We’re not scared, but we’re concerned, and we’re being careful.”
According to Don Schultz, also of Minnesota, the throngs of spring breakers arriving in Havasu this month won’t pose a great deal of risk. “If they flew over, then maybe it’ll be an issue,” Schultz said. “But if they drove, it’s probably not a problem, as long as they wash their hands.”
For University of Arizona sophomore Emma Peterson, the spread of coronavirus elsewhere in the U.S. wasn’t enough to deter her and her friends from making their road trip this week for Spring Break in Havasu.
“This is my first time in Havasu,” Peterson said. “I’ve heard lots of good stories, and our parents all went to Havasu when they were in college. We knew it was a fun place, and it wasn’t far from where we live. It was perfect for us.”
Peterson’s willingness to travel despite the much-reported outbreak is shared by many other students as well, she said.
“(The coronavirus) didn’t affect any of the planning for our trip,” Peterson said. “I can see why our grandparents are concerned, but if people our age catch it, we’ll get sick for a few days and be fine. Most of the people in our age group aren’t afraid of it for that reason.”
