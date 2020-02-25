When the Cancer Association of Havasu Hosted a two-night, sold-out concert featuring Desperado, more than $20,000 was raised. The money will be used to pay for low-cost cancer screenings through the association’s early detection program.
Desperado is an Eagles tribute band.
Sponsors of the concerts were Anderson Auto Group, the London Bridge Resort, Classie Ladies, Havasu Springs Resort and Mohave State Bank.
On the concert’s second night, Jason Anderson was presented with the Hero of the Year award. According to association member Evie Cistaro, Anderson is a strong supporter of the Cancer Association of Havasu.
“He gives back to the community he loves, he supports and donates to all community events. Jason has made a difference,” Cistaro said.
In addition to Anderson’s award, five $1,000 scholarships will be presented to second year nursing students at Mohave Community College.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.