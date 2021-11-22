The Planning and Zoning Commission recommended approval of preliminary plats for a pair of new condo developments on McCulloch Boulevard.
The commission voted unanimously to recommend approval of a plat for La Casita Condos on 0.29 acres at 2441 McCulloch Blvd., followed by unanimous approval of the preliminary plat for La Cholla Condos on a 0.36 acre lot at 2501 McCulloch Blvd. Both projects are being developed by Built Well Construction.
La Casita Condos and La Cholla Condos both have similar layouts, with eight one-bedroom efficiency condos – each 401 square feet. The plats also include nine parking spaces in each development.
Sam Woods with Built Well Construction told commissioners that both developments will be managed by a homeowners association once the project is built. He said the covenants, conditions, and restrictions will bar parking boats and RVs on the property, as well as renting the units for less than 30 days at a time.
