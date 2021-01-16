Days after Mohave County announced it had expanded its vaccine rollout to include people over 75 years old, Lake Havasu City residents reported difficulty obtaining the vaccine.
In Havasu, the vaccine is available at Albertsons, Safeway, North Country Healthcare, Lake Havasu Primary Care, and Havasu Regional Medical Center, according to the Mohave County Public Health Department.The county announced Thursday the expansion of the Phase 1B prioritized vaccine rollout to include people over the age of 75. Previously, only people working in high-risk frontline careers were allowed to receive the vaccination under the first phase. The county moved to Phase 1B about a week ago, which expanded the vaccine rollout to people working in other critical industries such as law enforcement, corrections, and emergency response organizations.
However, residents attempting to get vaccinated on the first day of the expanded rollout said some of the pharmacies apparently hadn’t yet received the message about the county entering the next phase. Indeed, the websites for Albertson’s and Safeway still list Mohave County as providing the vaccine for healthcare workers, long-term care facility workers and those in protective service occupations, with no mention of people over 75.
Charles Kotan said one pharmacy he checked with told him it was providing just 20 shots per day, and he had difficulty scheduling an appointment online or reaching anyone by phone at other locations.
Mohave County Public Health Department acknowledged the confusion in the first days of the expanded rollout. In an email, the health department said it communicated weekly with vaccine providers about the current vaccine phase and tier: “Each facility does have limitations due to staff, and providing other services in addition to vaccine, so it’s recommended to call all providers listed on the website to locate a site that will provide the vaccine. Unfortunately, (public health department staff) can’t be at every location to ensure proper customer service is provided.”
So far, Mohave County has distributed about half the vaccines it has available. The county has 9,600 doses and has distributed 4,870 as of Saturday, according to the Arizona Department of Health. One person in Mohave County has received the complete vaccination series, the department said.
Meanwhile, coronavirus cases continued to surge in Mohave County. On Friday, the county announced 174 new cases and five deaths, bringing the county’s total positive cases to 15,102. Fifty-six of the new cases and one of the deaths involved Lake Havasu City residents.
Amid the surge, Walmart closed its doors at 2 p.m. on Saturday. Employees stood outside both entrances to the store, turning away potential customers.
Employees told the News-Herald that the store closed following a conference call with managers, but the reason for the closure was unclear at that time.
Later Saturday night, in response to an email inquiry, Walmart informed the News-Herald that the store was closed for restocking and would reopen on Monday.
Earlier, store employees said the store will use the time to conduct a “deep cleaning.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.