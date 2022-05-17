More than 75 years ago, the United States prepared for a conflict with the Soviet Union that ultimately never erupted onto the battlefield. It was an invisible war, and the casualties in Mohave County may become invisible themselves.
Those groups are collectively known as the “Downwinders.” And the federal government has sought to compensate them for the effects of radiation exposure, inflicted throughout decades of nuclear testing during the Cold War. The 1990 Radiation Exposure Compensation Act is a law that has for years been championed by Rep. Paul Gosar – but when it was renewed by the U.S. House of Representatives last week, the majority of Mohave County downwinders were again excluded from compensation under the law.
From 1945 to 1962, the United States conducted 1,055 nuclear weapons tests in the Southwest. More than 225 of those tests were conducted above ground, before U.S. military officials understood the lasting effects of nuclear radiation. The fallout of those tests is estimated to have impacted populations across 12 states, afflicting American civilians with lifelong sickness and cancer.
The Radiation Exposure Compensation Act of 1990 was designed to compensate affected residents throughout the Western United States, including protected counties in Nevada, Utah and Arizona. If Congress had failed to extend the law for another two years, the compensation act would have expired on July 9.
In Arizona, counties that are eligible for downwinder compensation include Apache, Coconino, Gila, Navao, Yavapai, and in a portion of Mohave County north of the Grand Canyon. The act was expanded in 2000, to include uranium mill and ore workers, and expand compensation to a greater number of counties. Lower Mohave County, however, was not applicable for compensation when the law was renewed earlier this month.
“While I am pleased to have voted to extend the Radiation Exposure Compensation Act for two additional years … I remain concerned that the original act failed to properly define the boundaries of impacted populations,” Gosar said last week.
According to Gosar, Mohave County and Clark County, Nevada, were omitted from the program for no logical or scientific reason – despite their proximity to nuclear testing sites in Nevada throughout the Cold War.
“I have worked tirelessly to fix the error that excluded downwinders from Mohave and Clark County from filing claims with the Department of Justice,” Gosar said. “Congress has a moral responsibility to update RECA, and should stop dragging its feet.”
Last year, Gosar introduced House Resolution 538, also known as the Downwinders Parity Act of 2021. The legislation was introduced Jan. 28 of last year, and referred to the Subcommittee on the Constitution, Civil Rights and Civil Liberties on March 5.
Since then, no further action on Gosar’s legislation has been taken in the U.S. House of Representatives.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.