After months of legwork, the Independent Redistricting Commission has approved new congressional districts for Arizona that place Mohave County in a district more similar to the pre-2010 boundaries than the current alignment.
The new districts have big implications for Arizona Congressman Paul Gosar, whose constituents in the current District 4 will be split between two districts after the next election.
Under the newly approved congressional map, nearly all of Mohave County is included in District 9 along with all of La Paz County, northern Yuma County, and a large swath of western Maricopa County with Surprise and the Luke Air Force Base on the district’s eastern border.
“I do believe that this congressional district pairs like-minded communities together,” said Lake Havasu City Mayor Cal Sheehy. “It is a primarily rural district with shared interests that will ensure we have proper representation from our elected leaders at the state and national level.”
Most of Mohave County is currently in District 4, which also includes La Paz County, but stretches east to Yavapai County and includes portions of Yuma, Maricopa, Gila and Pinal counties.
“With the way they drew it last time the district is just so vast,” said State Senator Sonny Borrelli (R-Lake Havasu City). “I’m glad it’s more of a consolidated area geographically – I think it makes a lot of sense.”
Mohave County and Arizona’s Fourth Congressional District is currently represented by Gosar, whose home address is listed as Prescott. It wouldn’t be the first time Gosar has moved into a new district after a redistricting. Past reporting indicates he switched his residence in 2012 from Flagstaff.
Borrelli and Sheehy both said Gosar has always been good about visiting Mohave and La Paz counties, even while representing such a vast area. But residing in a significantly smaller district in terms of total square miles will make it easier for the district’s representative to visit all corners of the district.
“We have been really fortunate in our congressional district to have representation from Congressman Gosar’s office – the congressman himself is in the district very often as well as his staff – so we never were impacted by the large geographical mass as far as constituents in our congressional district,” Sheehy said. “But it certainly makes it easier with a smaller footprint for the congressman or woman to make their way through the district. But we just have been fortunate where that hasn’t been an issue for us.”
The new congressional district does open questions regarding who might represent Mohave County in the U.S. House of Representatives moving forward. Although Gosar has won the current District 4 seat by wide margins in previous elections and has announced that he plans to run again in 2022, his district is now split between the new District 9 and District 2. Gosar’s home address in Prescott would place him in District 2 which includes all of Coconino, Navajo, Apache, Yavapai and Gila counties, along with parts of Graham and Pinal counties.
Rep. Paul Gosar’s office did not immediately respond to several requests for comment about which district Gosar intends to run in during the 2022 elections. But local elected leaders are hopeful that Gosar will wind up deciding to stay on as western Arizona’s representative.
“I would imagine that Gosar would run in Mohave County, which I call the west coast of Arizona district,” Borrelli said. “He has represented western Arizona superbly. I think he has been the best representation we have had ever – a least from what I’ve seen anyway. So I would hope that he would be running in our district. According to the constitution you don’t have to reside in the district that you are serving in but, heck, if I have to rent him a room I will.”
Sheehy said he couldn’t say what Gosar’s plans are for the next election, but agreed that he hopes the congressman continues to represent Havasu moving forward.
“Certainly Congressman Gosar has represented our community very well in measures of federal importance to our community,” he said. “We thank him for his service to Lake Havasu City and are hopeful that he is going to continue in our district.”
