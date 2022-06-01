Three challengers for the state’s newly-created 9th congressional district are scheduled to debate this week in Phoenix – but incumbent Paul Gosar will not be among them.
Gosar, who has represented Arizona’s 4th congressional district since 2013, has become a controversial figure in national politics, most recently provoking outrage among Democrats and fellow members of congress with statements last week in reference to the perpetrator of a mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas. The congressman is expected to defend his seat in Washington during this year’s general election against candidates Adam Morgan, Randy Kutz and Sandra Dowling.
According to Phoenix Public Broadcasting Station officials on Wednesday, Gosar is not expected to participate in this week’s debate.
Political consultant Rory McShane offered a brief statement to inquiries sent by Today’s News-Herald to Gosar’s office.
“The congressman’s schedule does not allow him to attend,” McShane said.
McShane added that Gosar would be attending a debate later this month in the city of Goodyear, to be hosted by the Pebble Creek Republican Club.
Morgan has previously challenged Gosar to debate him on issues central to his constituents – and this week’s debate won’t be the first that Gosar has turned down. According to Morgan, he was looking forward to debating Gosar this week. “The people deserve to hear from him,” Morgan said.
Morgan attended a gathering of the Colorado River Republican Women’s Club in Bullhead City on Wednesday, where Gosar was also present. It wasn’t until after the gathering that Morgan learned that Gosar would not be participating in this week’s debate.
“If he can’t be accountable to his district, how can we expect him to be accountable in Washington,” Morgan said.
The debate between Morgan, Kutz and Dowling is scheduled for broadcast Thursday on Arizona PBS at 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. The debate will also be livestreamed on YouTube channel, Arizona Horizon, and a feed of the live stream will be available at HavasuNews.com.
